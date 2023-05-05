The badly contaminated public bridleway in Norfolk is the worst incident the council has ever seen and the public is being advised to avoid the area

A Norfolk beauty spot has been closed off after an “appalling” amount of oil was dumped by fly-tippers.

The public bridleway to the south of Wymondham has been badly contaminated in what the local council described as the worst incident it has ever seen.

A large area of the bridleway has been covered with the substance and members of the public are urged to avoid the scene.

The area, which is close to the A11 dual-carriageway, has been closed off by Norfolk County Council following the discovery in mid-April, although it is still badly contaminated, according to the BBC .

South Norfolk Council is appealing for witnesses as it works to identify and prosecute the fly-tippers - who can be fined up to £5,000.

It added that the oil appeared to be bitumen-based and it is suspected that it may have been used for roofing. The oil is spread over an area of approximately 100m (328ft) long and appears to have gone into a water course.

Assistant director of regulatory Nick Howard told BBC News the bridleway would likely be closed "for some time" and described the volume of oil as “substantial”.

UK beauty spot closed after gallons of oil dumped by fly-tippers. (Photo NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock)

He said: "This is an appalling incident, leaving the local community and the landowner the problem of cleaning it up.”

He added that the oil posed a significant risk of harm to people coming into contact with it as well as the environment, and it is difficult to remove as the soil is now contaminated.

The land owners, whose responsibility it is to clear up the oil, have been informed.

Anyone who spotted any suspicious activity in the area is being asked to contact the council.