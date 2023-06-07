The adverts by the energy giant failed to make any mention of its ongoing “large-scale” investment in oil and gas

Three adverts by Shell have been banned for failing to mention its ongoing “large-scale” investment in oil and gas.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that Shell “misleadingly omitted” information that the business is made up of lower-carbon activity and ruled that the ads must not appear again.

Shell said it strongly disagreed with the ASA’s decision, claiming it could slow the UK’s move towards renewable energy.

One of the adverts banned was a poster carrying the Shell logo seen in Bristol last June. It featured a large text stating: “Bristol is Ready for Cleaner Energy,” and: “In the South West 78,000 homes use 100% renewable electricity from Shell Energy.”

The second banned advert was a TV ad also seen last June. It said 1.4 million households in the UK used 100% renewable electricity from Shell, and also mentioned that the firm was working on a wind project that could power six million homes and aimed to fit 50,000 electric car chargers nationwide by 2025.

The third advert was a video on Shell’s YouTube channel captioned: “From electric vehicle charging to renewable electricity for your home, Shell is giving customers more low-carbon choices and helping drive the UK’s energy transition. The UK is ready for cleaner energy.”

Adfree Cities complained that the ads misled consumers as it omitted significant information about the overall environmental impact of Shell’s business activities in 2022.

The energy giant said it wanted the ads to raise awareness about its range of lower emissions energy products and increase demand for them.

It cited research suggesting that 83% of consumers primarily associated the brand with the sale of petrol, arguing they would be “unlikely to assume that the ads’ content covered the full range of its business activities”.

The ASA acknowledged that many consumers would closely associate Shell with petrol sales but said they would also be aware that many companies aimed to dramatically reduce their emissions in response to the climate crisis.

The ASA noted that Shell’s operations increased greenhouse gas emissions in 2021. It was estimated that the firm added an equivalent to 1,375 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The ASA said: “While that estimate did not capture Shell’s absolute emissions in 2021, given that it included deductions linked to carbon offsets and did not cover certain commercial contracts, it nonetheless represented a large contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. We understood that large-scale oil and gas investment and extraction comprised the vast majority of the company’s business model in 2022 and would continue to do so in the near future.

“We therefore considered that, because (the ads) gave the overall impression that a significant proportion of Shell’s business comprised lower-carbon energy products, further information about the proportion of Shell’s overall business model that comprised lower-carbon energy products was material information that should have been included.”

The ASA added that because the adverts “did not include such information” it concluded that they “omitted material information and were likely to mislead.”

‘The end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing’

Veronica Wignall, from Adfree Cities, said there needs to be “robust legislation to stop fossil fuel advertising”.

She said: “We need UK advertising agencies to stop enabling clients like Shell that are not only on the wrong side of history but a source of growing regulatory and reputational risk.”

She added that Shell and other fossil fuel companies should not be allowed to advertise “at all” due to their “historic and ongoing role in wrecking the planet”.

Ms Wignall said: “The world’s biggest polluters will not be permitted to advertise that they are ‘green’ while they build new pipelines, refineries and rigs.”

A Shell spokesman said: “What many people don’t know is we’re investing heavily in low and zero-carbon energy, including building one of the UK’s largest public networks of EV charge points.