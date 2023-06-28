Reports warn millions of households could see bills increase by up to 40% as water companies say they need the extra money to foot the costs to upgrade sewer networks

Millions of households could see their yearly water bills rise by up to 40% as water companies draw up plans to tackle the cost of meeting strict targets to tackle the sewage crisis.

It could result in water bills increasing by about £450 to £680, plus inflation, in parts of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England’s privatised water firms said they need the extra money to help foot the costs to upgrade sewer networks and prevent storm overflows following public outrage over the amount of sewage being discharged into UK waterways.

The move has alarmed chancellor Jeremy Hunt who is set to raise the matter at a meeting on Wednesday (28 June) with the water regulator Ofwat. A government source told the Times that Hunt wanted to use the meeting with Ofwat and other consumer regulators to “understand the issues going on in the industry”.

England’s water companies have been asked by Ofwat to submit investment plans by October to fulfil commitments such as improving storm overflows discharging in or near designated bathing spots and improving 75% of overflows discharging to high-priority nature sites.

Water bills could rise by extra £680 per year to help cover sewage repairs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Southern Water has already been slammed as a “disgrace” after documents from a focus group revealed the firm is proposing to charge customers 73% more by 2030 - a total of £759 a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the plans, which account for inflation, each household would have to pay an extra £279 a year on their bills by the next decade.

The water firm said it will reduce sewage spills by 25% by 2030 and 75% by 2050 but for this it needs to charge £30 per household, which totals £750 million.

Katy Taylor, chief customer officer of Southern Water, said: “We regularly listen to the views of customers from across our region when we plan future investment in our network, and we discuss the possible impacts on bills.

“We know our communities want to see us investing to improve our environmental outcomes and to do it wisely, but we also recognise the concerns about rising payments in the face of a cost-of-living crisis. This is why it is important we work together with our communities, in finding the right balance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Public consultation documents seen by The Times show that South East Water is planning to increase its bills by as much as 39% by 2030, Thames Water is proposing rises of 20% while Wessex Water wants to increase water bill by 30%.

In response, people across England are refusing to pay their wastewater bills and demanding water companies “stop billing” households for removing their sewage as they are “not treating it”.

Angler Matt Marlow, from Stockport, Greater Manchester. said he stopped paying his water bill entirely to United Utilities about six months ago because the water company is “trying to charge me for something I’m not getting”.

Katy Colley, from the group Hastings Boycotts Southern Water, is also withholding her wastewater bill in protest at sewage pollution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Southern Water has had years to put their house in order and make the necessary investments from the money they collect from our bills; instead they paid out millions in dividends, executive salaries and bonuses.

“Now they want us to pay all over again for the works they should have already done. It’s a disgrace and we are certainly not going to pick up the bill for their greed.”

It comes after water companies issued an apology statement which was branded as “pathetic” by sewage campaigners as the companies proceeded to confirm a £10 billion investment plan to upgrade sewer networks would be paid through customers’ bills.

Mr Marlow said he will not pay to fund the £10 billion investment plan, calling it “shocking”. He said: “I will never pay towards this because they’ve already had the money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s offshore in foreign bank accounts and they’re all rubbing their hands together while we’re swimming in s***.”

A spokesman for Water UK said: “There is an urgent need for investment to transform our rivers and seas, radically reduce leakage and protect future water resources. While it is clear bills will need to rise, the exact level is not yet known.