The report that the CEO of Thames Water will receive double her annual salary has been slammed as “obscene” as the UK water industry is still “in a complete mess”

Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bently has come under fire over a potential pay package increase despite announcing last month that she would forgo her bonuses for the 2022-23 financial year in the wake of public outrage over the amount of sewage spills.

According to the Guardian , she is set to earn double her annual salary with a £1.5 million pay package in a move that has been slammed as “obscene”. Her latest pay packet is set to be announced in the firm’s annual report early next month.

The Guardian, based on sums from Thames Water’s reporting Annual Report 2021-2022, reported that her remuneration will be increased this year due to one-off payments.

The paper said that Thames Water reports show that during the last financial year, even without the waived bonus, she will have received about £1.5 million, including her £750,000 salary and a £90,000 cash pension payment. She also receives a car, travel allowance and other benefits such as healthcare cover.

The paper said she will get a larger bonus than last year when she received £496,000. Her pay packet this year will be part of an incentive package used to lure her from rival Severn Trent as she joined Thames Water in 2020 after nearly six years at the rival water firm.

The water company will confirm the makeup of Bentley’s pay in its upcoming annual report in July.

Water boss to get potential pay rise despite promise to shun bonuses. (Photo: Thames Water)

Thames Water reports show she received £548,780 last July as a “final buyout payment” to compensate for share awards she forfeited at Severn Trent. She also received £178,000 relating to Thames Water’s performance in the first two years in her role.

In a statement to NationalWorld, Thames Water said Bentley will “forego any performance-related bonuses for 2023 financial year”.

A spokesperson added: “As disclosed at the time and in last year’s annual report, she received a final compensation payment in July 2022 for shares in Severn Trent she relinquished on joining Thames Water. This was a personal decision.

“Ms Bentley felt it would not have been right to take a performance-related bonus given the significant headwinds the company faced last year, which impacted performance.”

Ms Bentley also confirmed she will forgo any bonus or LTIP payments for the financial year 2022-2023 as she said “it simply doesn’t feel right to take my bonus this year.”

She added: “At a time when customers and regulators are properly focused on the environmental and service performance of water companies, it is right that England’s biggest water company leads the way in setting a remuneration structure which focuses management on tackling the most pressing challenges: improving customer service, reducing leaks and focusing on the health of our rivers.”

Gary Carter, a national officer at the GMB union, told the Guardian that the UK water industry is “in a complete mess” and “to see those responsible for this carnage pocket a king’s ransom is particularly galling”.

Responding to the Guardian report, he said: “Ms Bentley’s announcement she won’t take a bonus, while at the same time trousering a huge total pay package shows, it was nothing more than a flimsy PR stunt.

