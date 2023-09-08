Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Government accused of 'botching' offshore wind auction after receiving no bids
‘Bags upon bags’ of unclaimed luggage pile up at major UK Airport
Water company warns thousands to boil their tap water before drinking
Flights to Italy cancelled as airport staff strike
Boy, 10, dead after 'high voltage' electric shock at Blackpool hotel
Storms to hit several UK regions this weekend amid scorching 33C highs
Breaking

Anglian Water warns thousands of customers across Suffolk to boil their tap water before drinking - full list of affected areas

The advice includes drinking water for pets - but the water is fine to use for washing, bathing and flushing toilets

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
2 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anglian Water has asked its customers across areas of Suffolk to boil their water before drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth.

The water company has advised its customers to do this and let the water cool down “as a precaution” while it “works hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".

The advice includes drinking water for pets - but the water is fine to use for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.

Most Popular

It comes after damage occurred to a water main during engineering works.

David Ward, head of treated water distribution, told the BBC that the water company is "writing directly to all homes affected with advice.”

He said that it is a "precautionary notice in case there was any ingress into the water main when the damage occurred".

Water company warns thousands to boil their tap water before drinking. (Photo: Adobe Stock) Water company warns thousands to boil their tap water before drinking. (Photo: Adobe Stock)
Water company warns thousands to boil their tap water before drinking. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

But Mr Ward said there is "no evidence to suggest that’s the case" and Anglian Water is “taking samples in the area” which will “go to our laboratory and we will continue to monitor quality over the next couple of days.”

He added that the damage “has been repaired overnight so supplies won’t be interrupted” and it is hoped that “by no later than Saturday (9 September) we will be able to lift the boil [notice] but that is on the proviso that we have clear sample results and there is no danger to public health."

Anglian Water said people could check their postcode to see if their area is affected by going to the company’s website.

The water company confirmed it has posted a card through the door of every property affected to tell them to boil their water before use.

On its website it said: “But if you can help us spread the word on your street, by telling your friends and neighbours, we’d really appreciate it.

“We’ll update this page with the latest information. In the meantime you can contact us directly via  Facebook, Twitter or by calling us on 03457 145 145.    “If you’re worried about your health we’d recommend you contact your local GP, pharmacist or phone the NHS direct on 111.”

Listed are the areas in Suffolk where customers are being advised to boil their tap water.

  • Red Lodge
  • Kentford
  • Tuddenham 
  • Icklingham 

The water company also says that surrounding areas are affected too.

Related topics:Anglian WaterSuffolkWater company