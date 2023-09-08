The advice includes drinking water for pets - but the water is fine to use for washing, bathing and flushing toilets

Anglian Water has asked its customers across areas of Suffolk to boil their water before drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth.

The water company has advised its customers to do this and let the water cool down “as a precaution” while it “works hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".

The advice includes drinking water for pets - but the water is fine to use for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.

It comes after damage occurred to a water main during engineering works.

David Ward, head of treated water distribution, told the BBC that the water company is "writing directly to all homes affected with advice.”

He said that it is a "precautionary notice in case there was any ingress into the water main when the damage occurred".

Water company warns thousands to boil their tap water before drinking. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

But Mr Ward said there is "no evidence to suggest that’s the case" and Anglian Water is “taking samples in the area” which will “go to our laboratory and we will continue to monitor quality over the next couple of days.”

He added that the damage “has been repaired overnight so supplies won’t be interrupted” and it is hoped that “by no later than Saturday (9 September) we will be able to lift the boil [notice] but that is on the proviso that we have clear sample results and there is no danger to public health."

Anglian Water said people could check their postcode to see if their area is affected by going to the company’s website .

The water company confirmed it has posted a card through the door of every property affected to tell them to boil their water before use.

On its website it said: “But if you can help us spread the word on your street, by telling your friends and neighbours, we’d really appreciate it.

“We’ll update this page with the latest information. In the meantime you can contact us directly via Facebook, Twitter or by calling us on 03457 145 145. “If you’re worried about your health we’d recommend you contact your local GP, pharmacist or phone the NHS direct on 111.”

Listed are the areas in Suffolk where customers are being advised to boil their tap water.

Red Lodge

Kentford

Tuddenham

Icklingham