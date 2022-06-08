The United Nations awareness day has been celebrated annually worldwide since 2009

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year in June, and is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of the ocean .

The day also highlights how it’s vital to treat the ocean sustainably so it can provide for future generations as well as our own.

So, what exactly is World Oceans Day, how is it celebrated, and what do we know about the ocean?

This is everything you need to know.

What is World Oceans Day?

World Oceans Day is an international day led by the United Nations that takes place annually on 8 June.

It highlights the need for the protection of the ocean and the sustainable management of its resources.

Why do we celebrate World Oceans Day?

The purpose of the Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of people who want to look after oceans, and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.

World Ocean Day also seeks to promote knowledge about the world’s oceanic system and how they’re at increasing risk from climate change; from rising pollution, acidification of ocean water, rising average temperatures, to a reduction in ocean biodiversity.

The United Nations said: “The ocean connects, sustains, and supports us all. Yet its health is at a tipping point and so is the well-being of all that depends on it.

“As the past years have shown us, we need to work together to create a new balance with the ocean that no longer depletes its bounty but instead restores its vibrancy and brings it new life.

“On this day, we have an opportunity to raise global awareness of the benefits humankind derives from the ocean and our individual and collective duty to use its resources sustainably.

“Future generations will also depend on the oceans for their livelihoods.”

What is the theme of this year’s World Oceans Day?

Every World Oceans Day has a theme.

The theme for World Ocean Day 2022 is Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean.

The focus of this theme is on how to stop harming the ocean and carry out actions that need to be taken in order to restore the oceans to their former glory through collective efforts with others.

How is World Oceans Day being celebrated this year?

An event to mark this year’s World Oceans Day will be held at the UN Headquarters in New York at 2.30pm UK time on Wednesday 8 June 2022.

The event will be live-streamed on the World Oceans Day website .

This will be the first hybrid celebration of the event, as there will be both an in-person event in America, as well as virtual events open to people across the world.

It will feature commentary from cross-industry experts and community speakers who will discuss key topics around this year’s theme.

In the UK, more than 100 school children will take part in a kids conference called Protecting Our Planet, organised by the Environment Agency’s plastics and sustainability team.

The Environment Agency said: “We want to inspire the next generation of young people to study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects to help solve some of the biggest issues facing our planet.

“We hope the conference will encourage students to start having these conversations.”

How can I get involved with World Oceans Day?

The UN has put together a calendar listing all World Oceans Day events taking place around the world.

There are events taking place both in-person and online, so all you need to do is browse the calendar and choose the event that works best for you.

What is the history of World Oceans Day?

Oceans Day was first declared as 8 June in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro at the Global Forum, a parallel event at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.

In 2008, the General Assembly resolved that 8 June would be designated by the United Nations as World Oceans Day.

It has been celebrated annually worldwide since 2009.

What are some facts about oceans?

Here are eight interesting facts about oceans: