New analysis from the Lib Dems unveiled waste was discharged for 125,000 hours in hotspots where people swim

More than 21,000 sewage discharges occurred in UK bathing water status areas last year, new analysis shows.

A total of 125,000 hours worth of sewage was discharged into hotspots across the country where people swim and use the water for other leisure purposes, according to Environment Agency data analysed by the Liberal Democrats.

The worst hit bathing area by sewage was the seaside tourist town of Morecambe, where swimming waters were hit with a staggering 9,287 hours of sewage spills in the past year.

The data revealed the worst offending water companies in Britain for sewage dumping, with United Utilities found to be the worst offender - responsible for nine out of top 10 longest sewage dumps in 2022.

Of the top 20 pipes dumping the most sewage, a total of ten are owned by United Utilities, which operates across the north west of England and the Lake District. Areas including Allonby, St Annes and New Brighon were each subjected to thousands of hours of discharge under the firm’s watch.

Data showed United Utilities’ pipes at Plumbland, Preston, Lancaster, Carlisle and Ravenglass were all among the top ten worst offenders for dumping the most amount of sewage.

Other pipes included in the list are located in Cumbria, including Plumbland, Ravenglass, Cark-in-Cartmel, Staveley, Galloper Pool and Kirkbampton.

Further South, the worst cases were in Bognor Regis where Southern Water dumped sewage for a total of 1,579 hours, and in Lyme Regis, where South West Water was responsible for discharges up to 1,492 hours.

A pipe owned by Welsh Water spilled sewage in the River Ogmore in south Wales for more than 7,800 hours, equivalent to 325 days, making it the worst offender for waste discharge last year.

Another Welsh Water pipe located just three miles from the worst offender spilled sewage into the River Ellen from a wastewater treatment works in Cumbria for more than 6,896 hours - equivalent to 291 days, Environment Agency data shows.

Listed are the 10 areas with the longest sewage discharged in 2022 and the supply company responsible:

Station Row Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO), Bridgend – Welsh Water. Spilled for 7,804.5 hours. Bettws Road CSO, Bridgend – Welsh Water. Spilled for 7,784.75 hours. Plumbland Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW), Cumbria – United Utilities. Spilled for 6,896.2 hours. Whissendine WWTW, Rutland – Severn Trent Water. Spilled for 6,646.39 hours. Dalderse WWTQ, Falkirk – Scottish Water. Spilled for 6,010 hours. St Paul’s Road CSO, Pretson – United Utilities. Spilled for 5,582.23 hours. Lune Street Pumping Station, Lancaster – United Utilities. Spilled for 5,336.01 hours. Kirk Brampton WWTW, Carlisle – United Utilities. Spilled for 5,123.68 hours. Biggar WWTW, South Lanarkshire – Scottish Water. Spilled for 5,088 hours. Ravenglass Sewage Treatment Work, Cumbria – United Utilities. Spilled for 4,603.89 hours.

‘Ministers need to get tough on these firms’

The analysis comes as Environment Secretary Therese Coffey warned that sewage dumping in rivers by water companies will take 25 years to fix as she unveiled the government’s Plan For Water.

The plan aims to transform the management of the water system, clean up the water environment and create a sustainable supply of water for people, businesses and nature.

Coffey said anyone who thinks the sewage crisis can be fixed overnight is “dishonest” and it will take until 2050 to put it right.

Speaking at an event at the London Wetland Centre last week she said: “The truth is that however much we all want to see this fixed yesterday, there is no way that we can stop pollution overnight. If there were, I would do it just as quickly - and without hesitation.”

Meanwhile Tim Farron, Lib Dem MP for Lake District constituency Westmorland and Lonsdale, described the figures as “a nationwide scandal”.

He said: “In my own area, I am outraged that the Lake District is not safe from the scourge of sewage dumping. This should be protected land and the lakes cannot become ­polluted by profiteering firms who couldn’t care less about the environment.

“United Utilities are committing environmental crimes by pumping sewage into national parks and it has to stop now. Ministers need to get tough on these firms.”

He added: “It’s scandalous to see monster amounts of sewage dumps into waters our nation swims in, do these water company execs raking in millions know no shame? This is supposed to be protected water, not be home to sewage hotspots.”

Overall raw sewage was discharged into UK rivers more than 300,000 times last year, while recently there have been several sewage alerts along the coast with environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage warning the public to stay away.

Simon Parsons, of Scottish Water, said: “The quality of Scotland’s water environment is at its highest ever level, with 87% of ­watercourses achieving a high or good classification.”

Welsh Water said: “We take our responsibility for protecting the environment seriously but understand the real concerns there are regarding the operation of storm overflows, and can assure our customers that we are listening.”

Advertisement

