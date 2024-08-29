Exciting new chapter begins for The Elder in Bath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Elder, located within Hotel Indigo Bath, has launched a seven-course set menu showcasing the best of British wild food. With the expertise and passion of restaurateur Mike Robinson and exec chef Liam Goldstone at the helm, The Elder has elevated its offering to new heights to deliver an unparalleled dining experience

The constantly changing menu is a celebration of seasonality, featuring ingredients sourced locally with a focus on sustainability. The Elder’s commitment to using wild, sustainable ingredients remains at the core of their ethos. Mike Robinson is incredibly passionate about the subject and owns an ethical venison company called Deer Box, which provides the restaurant with wild venison from estates within an hour of Bath. Fish is sourced from Cornwall’s Flying Fish, where only sustainable stocks are used and the selection changes daily. Dairy, farmed meats, and vegetables come from carefully chosen British growers, with a focus on organic options.

The Elder originally opened within the Grade I-listed Georgian building in September 2020 and was previously situated on the ground floor. This summer, it moved upstairs to its new location and a second restaurant ‘Brasserie Beau’ with 100 covers, opened in May 2024 on the ground floor. Brasserie Beau is open seven days a week from 12pm to 9.30pm.

Mike Robinson, owner of The Elder said “We are delighted to bring this amazing dining experience to the lovely city of Bath. The set menu takes the guest on a wild food journey, with incredibly delicious, carefully curated dishes that change with the seasons. Wild sustainable British ingredients are at the core of every dish, and include amazing seasonal wild meat, fish and non-meat options. For those who don’t eat meat a thoughtful and truly delicious option is available on every course”.

Liam Goldstone

The Elder also features “The Hearne” which can seat up to eight people, “The Art Room” for up to 10 people and the “Stag Room”, which offers the privacy and intimacy of a private dining experience with a set menu for up to 20 people. The Elder is open for dinner from Wednesday – Saturday from 6pm. The cost per person for the seven-course set menu is £85 which is paired with a unique cocktail.

Hotel Indigo Bath, set in a beautiful honey coloured Georgian Terrace, opened its doors in 2020. The 18th century, Grade 1 listed building was the first global boutique hotel in Bath where reassurance meets style, creativity, and attention to detail. The hotel has 154 guest rooms designed around four beautiful themes reflecting the history and locality of Bath.

The Elder is located just 10 miles from M4 Junction 18 & the A46, 19 miles from Bristol International Airport and only 0.2 miles from Bath railway station. The restaurant is situated at South Parade, Bath, BA2 4AB, telephone 01225 530616 or [email protected]

For more information about The Elder please visit http://theelder.co.uk/