Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had to run for cover after air raid sirens warned an impending rocket strike by Hamas.

James Cleverly was forced to flee for cover during his visit to Israel today as air raid sirens blared in the background, warning an impending rocket strike. The Foreign Secretary arrived in the country earlier on Wednesday (October 11).

The government minister travelled to Israel to express the UK’s “solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks, as the King condemned the “barbaric acts of terrorism”. His arrival in Israel comes as the world reels from the surprise incursion by the Palestinian militant group, which has provoked a major retaliation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Both the UK and the US have been among the major states offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Mr Cleverly was among those who had to seek cover after sirens went off during his visit to Ofakim in southern Israel – warning of incoming Hamas rockets.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.