Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli involved in car crash
Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been involved in a car accident in Italy
Footballer Mario Balotelli, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester City, has been involved in a car crash in Brescia in Italy. According to his Turkish club Adana Demirspor, he is in ‘good health’ after being involved in a car accident. “We would like to inform you that our player Mario Balotelli, who was involved in a car accident yesterday in his country, Italy, is in good health, resting in his house now and doesn’t have any health issues,” his club said.
Mario Balotelli reportedly lost control of his £100,000 Audi Q8 and smashed into a wall in his hometown of Brescia. According to The Telegraph, Balotelli “was also alleged to have refused to take a breathalyser test, leading police to confiscate his driving licence. The crash is the latest mishap to befall Balotelli during his colourful career, including a similar accident days after he joined City in 2010.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.