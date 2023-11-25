Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli involved in car crash

Footballer Mario Balotelli, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester City, has been involved in a car crash in Brescia in Italy. According to his Turkish club Adana Demirspor, he is in ‘good health’ after being involved in a car accident. “We would like to inform you that our player Mario Balotelli, who was involved in a car accident yesterday in his country, Italy, is in good health, resting in his house now and doesn’t have any health issues,” his club said.