Six children die after Strep A infection - symptoms explained

Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS or Strep A) is known to cause scarlet fever, throat infections and, in very rare cases, invasive disease

Six children have died in weeks after contracting Strep A, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

Invasive Group A streptococcus infections - also known as Strep A - are normally mild, but in a small number of cases they can become very serious. Of the six children who have died, five are aged under 10.

Advertisement

The UKHSA said parents concerned about their child’s symptoms should seek medical advice. The death of Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, aged four, was announced by his school in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 17 November. Health officials have now confirmed that he had Strep A.

Five other schoolchildren have died from the infection in the past seven days. One was a pupil in Ealing in west London. Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a child at St John’s Primary School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community. Working with Ealing Council public health team, we have provided precautionary advice to the school community to help prevent further cases and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Advertisement

A girl at Victoria Primary School in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died from the infection, Public Health Wales said. Dr Ardiana Gjini said Public Health Wales is working with the school to raise awareness about the disease, suggesting people familiarise themselves with the symptoms of fever, sore throat, severe muscle aches and redness at the site of a wound.

The doctor said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected. Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases, and we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.”

Advertisement

This follows the death of a six-year-old child following an outbreak of the bacterial infection at Ashford Church of England School in Surrey last week.

Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS or Strep A) is known to cause scarlet fever, throat infections and, in very rare cases, invasive disease

Most people who come into contact with the bacteria remain well and symptom-free or develop mild throat or skin infections.

Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS or Strep A) is known to cause scarlet fever, throat infections and, in very rare cases, invasive disease. This can occur when bacteria get into parts of the body where they are not usually found, such as the blood, muscle or the lungs.

Advertisement

It can happen if the bacteria get past a person’s defences, such as through an open wound or when a person’s immune system is depleted. This can happen when you are already ill or are on treatments, such as some cancer treatments, that affect your immune system. Two of the most severe types of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and toxic shock syndrome.

Advertisement