From ‘Granny’ to ‘Pops’: UK’s favourite grandparent names by region and generation

Grandparents

While traditional names like "Grandma" and "Grandad" may be familiar, the names chosen for grandparents across the UK are changing.

In a survey of over 2,000 UK adults, Legal & General explored the most common grandparent names in the UK and the reasons behind them. The survey found that 47% of Brits favoured "Grandad" for male grandparents, while 27% of Brits chose "Grandma" as the most popular name for female grandparents. Younger generations, however, are increasingly opting for names like "Nana" and "Pops," reflecting a shift towards non-traditional titles.

In the UK, the name 'Grandad' remains the top choice for male grandparents, with 47% of respondents choosing this name. The use of 'Grandad' is particularly strong in regions like the East Midlands (56%) and East of England (55%). In Greater London, there is a stronger preference for 'Grandpa' (28%), a trend that also appears more pronounced among younger generations, with 23% of Gen Z respondents more likely to use 'Grandpa' and or even 'Grandfather' for 11% of respondents, reflecting a more formal approach to naming grandparents. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are most likely to use 'Grandad', with 57% using this title.

For female grandparents, 'Grandma' leads as the most popular name across the UK, chosen by 27% of respondents. The highest usage is among Gen Z, with 31% favouring 'Grandma'. There are plenty of regional differences when it comes to naming; in Scotland, for instance, 32% prefer 'Gran,' whilst in the West Midlands, 'Nan' (29%) is the name of choice. 'Granny' was also the standout naming choice for 48% of respondents in Belfast and, surprisingly, the most favoured name for 35–44-year-olds . Gender also plays a significant role, with 19% of women opting for 'Nanny,' compared to only 9% of men; however, 'Grandma' is still the most popular name for both males and females, with Nan the second most popular term for both.

Despite the evolving nature of family roles, traditional grandparent names are still preferred, with 55% of respondents favouring a classic title. This preference is strongest in Newcastle, where 66% prefer traditional names, whereas cities such as London (24%) and Cardiff (21%) are more open to unique alternatives. Younger generations are also more inclined towards unique names, with 29% of Gen Z preferring distinctive names compared to just 6% of the Silent Generation (79+). For those who prefer traditional names, the most common reasons behind favouring them include a sense of tradition and meaning (38%) and family heritage (27%).

For more information see the full article here https://www.legalandgeneral.com/insurance/over-50-life-insurance/grandparent-names/