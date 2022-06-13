The Order of the Garter service has been held every year for over 70 years

A centuries old royal tradition will return to Windsor Castle for the first time in three years on Monday 13 June.

The Order of the Garter service has not been held in person since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The Order is the senior and oldest British Order of Chivalry, and was founded by Edward III in 1348.

The annual event is usually attended by the Queen and other members of the royal family , so who will attend this year and who will receive the Order?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Garter Day?

The annual Order of the Garter ceremony is where The Queen and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats.

It is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Queen’s calendar and takes place every June.

The grand procession of the knights takes place at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.

The day begins with The Queen formally investing any new Companions with the Order’s insignia in the Throne Room of Windsor Castle.

The Queen and members of the royal family entertain the members and officers at a lunch, and then all process on foot to a service in St. George’s Chapel.

There is a short service where any new Companions are installed. The Sovereign and other members of the Order then return to the Upper Ward of the castle in carriages and cars.

When is Garter Day 2022?

Garter Day 2022 takes place on Monday 13 June.

Who is receiving the Order of the Garter in 2022?

The Duchess of Cornwall will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Baroness Valerie Amos will also be appointed Lady Companion of the Order.

The Labour member of the House of Lords, who was the first black person to become a cabinet member, will now also be the first black person appointed Lady Companion of the Order.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair is also being appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

It was announced in December that the former Labour leader was to be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the highest possible ranking, but this has been met with disapproval by some people .

People are expected to gather in Windsor in opposition to the knighthood because Blair was in office during the Allied military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Will Prince Andrew attend Garter Day?

Prince Andrew will not be seen in public during Garter Day, after Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly lobbied the Queen about his participation in the event.

It has been said that the disgraced Duke of York’s appearance on Garter Day will be limited to a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

The duke’s reputation as a member of the royal family has been severely damaged by his involvement in a civil sexual assault case which he settled out of court, reportedly for around £12m , in March 2022.

It is understood a “family decision” was taken to reduce his involvement to a lunch and investiture ceremony for new Order of the Garter recipients, both held behind closed doors.

The Queen had, however, signalled her support for Andrew by arriving with him for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service just weeks after the settlement.

But there has been speculation senior members of the royal family did not approve of his appearance at the service, and it appears the Queen has now taken their views on board.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Duke of York will attend the investiture and lunch today but will not be part of the procession or service.”

What parts of Garter Day will the Queen be present at?

The Queen will not be taking part in the procession of Garter Knights who walk through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George’s Hall where the annual service commemorating the Order is held.

This was expected as in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship, and her mobility issues are well documented.

The Queen is, however, expected to attend the lunch and the investiture ceremony.

How is it decided who will receive an Order of the Garter?

The Order includes the Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and knights chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Queen to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

Previous recipients have included Marshal of the RAF, Lord Stirrup, and former Prime Ministers Sir John Major and Sir Winston Churchill.

What is the history of the Order of the Garter service?

In mediaeval times, King Edward III was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights, called the Order of the Garter in 1348.

Nearly 700 years later, the Order is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

The Knights, now both male and female, used to be limited to aristocracy, but today they are chosen from a variety of backgrounds, in recognition for their public service.