Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found in the search for missing 55-year-old Gaynor Lord, police say. Norfolk police said the body was discovered in the River Wensum by specialist divers on Friday (December 15).

The mum-of-three was last seen after she left work early at Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm a week ago on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norfolk police said: "Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum. The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.

"While the body hasn't formally been identified, Gaynor's family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers."

Two members of the dive team were recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy. Officers previously said there was a “high probability” that the 55-year-old went into the river, where a search was being conducted by the specialist dive team.

Gaynor Lord leaving the Bullards Gin concession at Jarrolds department store on December 8

Norfolk police had closed Wensum Park earlier this week after her possessions, including her clothing, two rings and her mobile phone as well as glasses, were found in the park in various locations. Meanwhile, her olive-coloured coat she was wearing before she disappeared was later discovered in the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police then released CCTV footage of the last time the missing mum was captured before her disappearance. In the CCTV footage, Gaynor was seen leaving Jarrold department store, where she worked, via Bedford Street at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon (December 8) although she had not been due to finish her shift until 4pm.

She then proceeded to walk along London Street, Queens Street, and towards the cathedral, appearing to be in a rush as she crossed the pedestrian crossing without waiting for the signal to turn green.

Gaynor's friend, Julie Butcher, revealed she received a call from Gaynor just moments after the last sighting of her on CCTV footage. Speaking to Sky News, she said she had two phone conversations with her on the day she disappeared in Norfolk.

Gaynor Lord, left, and newly released CCTV showing her after she left work last Friday

The first call, timed at around 2.37pm, occurred a few minutes before Gaynor left work early. When Julie answered, Gaynor identified herself, and due to another incoming call from a client, Julie asked if she could call her back. Gaynor agreed, but when Julie attempted to return the call, there was no answer. Julie then left a voicemail and also sent a message on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Advertisement