Georgia Scarff of Bury St Edmunds, who died after being hit by a lorry on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

A devastated family have remembered ‘a star in every sense of the word’ who died on a dual carriageway

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their 16-year-old daughter, who was killed by a lorry.

Georgia Scarff died after being hit by a lorry on the A14. Her family released this statement through the police: “We have been left devastated by the loss of our beloved Georgia.

“Georgia was a star in every sense of the word, shining bright with the promise of a future filled with remarkable achievements and profound impact. She was a keen sports person, excelling in hockey, tchoukball, fitness training and more recently rugby. She had achieved both her Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards and was already well into her Gold Award.

Georgia Scarff, 16, of Bury St Edmunds, who died after being hit by a lorry on the A14 in Suffolk in April 2024 Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

“Georgia was about to sit her GCSEs and was expected to do well and continue with A-levels. She had an enquiring mind and a ready smile, a dry wit and maturity beyond her years. Georgia had so much potential and a bright future. She was a loyal and generous friend and was admired for her tenacity and courage.

“Whilst she downplayed her successes, we were hugely proud of all her achievements. We know how missed she will be by all that knew her as a friend, peer, teammate, as her teacher or coach and especially by her family. She was a star shining bright and we were blessed to have her for the short time we held her close, but we know she will always be with us in spirit.”