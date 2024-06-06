Jordan Moore: nine-year-old found dead in Lanarkshire woods as family pay tribute to 'most loving wee boy'
Jordan, 9, was found dead in woods in Lesmashagow in Lanarkshire, Scotland on Sunday, June 2. Police were called to the scene near Abbeygreen Road after receiving reports of concern for a child.
Emergency services were also in attendance after Jordan was found. However, the young boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination has already taken place and police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Jordan’s death. Police added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
His family have released a touching tribute to Jordan. They said: “Our Jordan was the most loving, caring, happy, handsome wee boy. He’ll forever be in all our hearts.”
Police Scotland’s Detective Inspector Vicki Douglas said: “Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. His family are being supported by officers and have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.”
