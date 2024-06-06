Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nine-year-old boy who was found dead in a wooded area has been named as Jordan Moore.

Jordan, 9, was found dead in woods in Lesmashagow in Lanarkshire, Scotland on Sunday, June 2. Police were called to the scene near Abbeygreen Road after receiving reports of concern for a child.

Emergency services were also in attendance after Jordan was found. However, the young boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem examination has already taken place and police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Jordan’s death. Police added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Jordan Moore, 9, was found dead in a woodlands in Lankarkshire, Scotland. (Credit: Police Scotland)

His family have released a touching tribute to Jordan. They said: “Our Jordan was the most loving, caring, happy, handsome wee boy. He’ll forever be in all our hearts.”