Three-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright has died after driving a toy tractor into a river

The three-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright has died following a tragic incident in which he was left with a severe brain injury. Wright and his wife Kallie turned the life support off for their toddler Levi after he drove a toy tractor into a Utah river and suffered severe brain injuries in a drowning incident. The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that during the incident, Levi went missing from his party but was “quickly located” and received “life saving measures” before being taken to hospital.

At hospital, Levi was placed on a life support machine and receive urgent medical care. However, in social media updates, it was confirmed that the toddler’s life support had been turned off after a two-week stay in hospital.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, June 2, Kallie said: “After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this.

“We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us.”

Kallie said that his family “will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him. She added: “We love you baby beans and I can’t wait till the day you can ‘work the ground’ with me again!”

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife Kallie have said goodbye to their three-year-old son Levi after a tragic drowning accident. (Credit: Facebook/Kallie Wright)

Family friend Mindy Sue Clark also wrote in tribute to Levi, saying: "From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go. I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me."