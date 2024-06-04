Sally Nugent: BBC Breakfast star's absence explained following death of Rob Burrows - has she been replaced?
Sally Nugent has been noticeably missing from BBC Breakfast this week. The presenter has been a regular fixture on the big red sofa, with a fellow presenter filling in, in her absence.
Nugent made a brief appearance on Monday (June 3), to pay an emotional tribute to her late friend, Rob Burrow following his death aged 41 from motor neurone disease (MND), describing him as, “incredibly brave”, and “frightened of nobody”.
However, the presenter has yet to return to the BBC morning show. Her absence has been addressed by co-star Jon Kay, with fans left disappointed about the shake-up to the BBC Breakfast line-up.
Has Sally Nugent left BBC Breakfast?
Nugent was noticeably missing from BBC Breakfast, with her co-presenter Jon Kay explaining the reason for her absence on Monday. Kay revealed that Nugent would be presenting the new BBC News at One from Salford, with the first live show kicking off this week.
The move to Salford was announced last year as part of new changes happening to BBC News. This will be the first daily TV news bulletin outside London, lasting for one hour instead of the previous running time of 30 minutes, along with a section for regional news. It’s not just Nugent who is joining the team; other BBC presenters include Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley and Kay.
Speaking about the move, John McAndrew, director of news programmes, said: "Moving the News at One to Salford to join BBC Breakfast delivers on our commitments to provide a news service that serves and reflects all communities across the UK, and support local talent and creative economies beyond London.
"The extended bulletin will bring the best of BBC News to a daytime audience - building on the success of the current bulletin and ensuring viewers have the best BBC reporting and analysis."
Who has replaced Sally Nugent?
Nugent was replaced on Monday by BBC Royal Correspondent Sarah Campbell. The 50-year-old presenter hosted BBC Breakfast alongside co-host Kay.
