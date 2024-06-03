Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The correlation between MND and rugby players explained

The tragic death of Rob Burrow has cast a spotlight on the alarming correlation between Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and professional rugby players. The former England international died at the age of 41 after falling ill earlier last week, following a lengthy battle with the rare condition.

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles. He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with MND and, after he raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

There have since been studies which underscore the heightened risk in MND by individuals who have participated in high-contact sports like rugby. According to the University of Glasgow, studies have shown that former international rugby players are 15 times more likely to develop MND compared to the general population. This was determined through comparisons of health outcomes among 412 former Scottish international rugby players and over 1,200 matched individuals from the general population​.

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Consultant neuropathologist Prof Willie Stewart, who led the research, said it raised immediate questions for rugby authorities to mitigate the risks. He told The Independent: “I am genuinely concerned about what is happening in the modern game, and that if, in 20 years’ time, we repeat this study we would see something even more concerning.

“Rugby has talked a lot and done a lot about head injury management and whether it can reduce head injury during (training). Those conversations have gone on a while and the pace of progress is pretty slow. This should be a stimulus to them to pick up their heels to make some pretty dramatic changes as quickly as possible to try and reduce risk.

“Instead of talking about extending seasons and introducing new competitions and global seasons they should be talking about restricting it as much as possible, cutting back on the amount of rugby we’re seeing and getting rid of as much training as possible. Things like that have to be addressed pretty rapidly.”

Rugby players with MND diagnosis

Doddie Weir set up the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Burrow was sadly not the first rugby player to have died of MND. On November 26, 2022, former Scottish international lock Doddie Weir who became a significant advocate for MND research through his foundation, also died from this condition. The disease has also impacted former Gloucester and Leicester Tigers lock Ed Slater, who announced his retirement from the sport following his diagnosis in July 2022.

What are MND symptoms?