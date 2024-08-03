A nine-year-old girl is fighting for life after being hit by a bus.

The youngster was rushed to hospital by ambulance. Her five-year-old brother was also struck and has been taken to hospital as a precaution, the Metropolitan Police said.

The male driver of the bus was arrested at the scene in Bexleyheath, south-east London, and is in custody. The siblings were with a family member when the collision happened on Saturday morning, the force added. Officers were called to the incident on Watling Street just after 9am.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.