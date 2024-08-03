Alert for missing girl Alexis, 14, last seen in Abingdon, Oxfordshire

By Tom Morton

Head of News

3rd Aug 2024, 2:59pm
An alert has gone out to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alexis was last seen in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

The teenager is 5ft 4in, with long hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top and a grey jumper, and has a belly button piercing. Thames Valley Police said she often uses buses and trains across Oxford and Didcot, and has links to Birmingham and Greenwich Heights in London. Anyone who sees Alexis has been asked to call 999.

