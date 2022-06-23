The young girl was taken to the Son Espases hospital where she died in the intensive care unit

A seven-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after being pulled from a hotel pool in Majorca.

The young girl, who is understood to be from Northern Ireland, was rushed to an intensive care unit “in a critical condition” on Monday (20 June) after she was rescued from a near-drowning.

It was confirmed on Wednesday (22 June) that she died in the intensive care unit at Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma, local media reports.

The parents of the unnamed girl are reportedly receiving professional grief counselling to help them cope with their loss.

The incident reportedly happened at the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca (Photo: Google)

What happened?

The incident reportedly happened at the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca.

A spokeswoman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre said on Tuesday: “We took a call around 3.40pm on Monday to say lifeguards had spotted a young girl lying motionless on the bottom of the pool and dived in to rescue her.

“They performed CPR on her after pulling her out of the water because she had gone into cardiac arrest.

“Paramedics continued to try to revive her after reaching the scene and got her breathing again in the back of the ambulance. She was taken to Son Espases Hospital.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the case” and that “all possible consular assistance” was being provided.

Several deaths reported in Spain

The incident comes just a month after a British toddler drowned in a swimming pool on the Costa Blanca in Spain.

Freddie Joseph Briggs, who was just 19 months old, was pulled out of the water unconscious on 25 May at a private residential estate called El Paraiso in Aigues, a small village located north of Alicante and southwest of Benidorm.

An air ambulance was sent to the incident as a neighbour tried to save his life, but efforts to revive Freddie were tragically unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local council declared three days of mourning following his death and tributes were paid at his funeral service at a church in Belfast, where he was christened, before he was buried at a nearby cemetery.

A British woman, Ingrid Dale, 67, originally from Norfolk, also died last month after suffering an allergic reaction to a wasp sting at a restaurant in the coastal town of Moraira, around 30 minutes north of Benidorm.

Ms Dale died in an ambulance outside the Hill Top Sports bar & Grill after going into cardiac arrest before she could be taken to hospital.