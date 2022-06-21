Staff at the low-budget airline are due to stage a walkout next month, putting hundreds of summer flights at risk

Spanish easyJet staff are set to strike during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Cabin crew workers have agreed to strike throughout July putting hundreds of flights to the southern European holiday destination in jeopardy.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid chaos for air travellers, with Ryanair staff also staging a similar walkout.

EasyJet similarly announced that it was cutting around 11,000 flights from the summer schedules, citing staff shortages and air traffic control delays for the decision.

Spanish easyJet staff are planning to walkout on strike amid a dispute about pay - here’s what it could mean for your summer plans. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why are easyJet staff striking?

The USO union have confirmed that staff will be striking in Spain after a dispute over pay broke out between workers and the company.

Miguel Galan, general secretary of the union, explained that workers are demanding a 40% uplift to wages.

He said: “The company underestimated the outlook, was more pessimistic and conservative and is not ready for the demand…this generates a domino effect on us.”

Last ditch talks will be taking place on 21 June in an attempt to avoid industrial action.

When will the strikes take place?

The USO union have currently earmarked three weekends in July when staff could strike.

If the last minute talks fail, cabin crew will be set to walkout from 1 until 3 July, from 15 until 17 July, and from 29 until 31 July.

Will my easyJet flight be affected by strike action?

Currently, British easyJet staff are not scheduled to join their Spanish counterparts in striking.

This means that domestic UK flights, as well as flights to locations outside of Spain are not likely to be cancelled or delayed.

However, British travelmakers hoping to jet to and from Spain in July could see more disruption.

As of yet, there is no confirmation over which flights could be cancelled or delayed, with easyJet hoping to minimise any disruption to their schedule.

However the airline said that strike action could lead to disruption to routes to Malaga, Palma and Barcelona.

An easyJet spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed with this action as we have made considerable progress towards a new collective labour agreement and so would like to continue a constructive dialogue with them.

“Should the industrial action go ahead there could be some disruption to our flying programme to and from Málaga, Palma and Barcelona during the strike period but at this stage, easyJet plans to operate its full schedule and we would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.”

Am I entitled to compensation if my easyJet flight is cancelled because of strike action?

If your scheduled easyJet flight is cancelled as a result of industrial action, you will be entitled to compensation or, in some cases, a refund.

The airline should offer you a full reimbursement of the cost of the flight ticket and any return flights, or an alternative route. Note that you cannot request a refund if you accept an alternative route.

You will be eligible for compensation if the airline has notified you less than 14 days prior to your departure that your flight is cancelled and you haven’t been offered an alternative flight which arrives at a similar time to the original flight.

Compensation could be as much as €600 per person depending on the details of the flight and the circumstances.

Similarly, if your easyJet flight is delayed but not cancelled, you could also be entitled to compensation.

This will only apply to those flights which have been delayed for three hours or more.