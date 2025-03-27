Glam vegan wears see-through dress during Peta animal-skin protest in Harrods

A glam vegan has been branded an “attention seeker” after dropping her trench coat to reveal a see-through snake dress in Harrods' Prada Caffé - in protest against them flogging animal skin bags.

Jennifer White shocked staff and customers with a demonstration at the prestigious Central London store on March 18. Footage shows the leggy blonde strut inside wearing a brown trench coat and stiletto heels before standing in the centre of the fashion giant's cafe.

The 32-year-old covers her chest in fake blood and then drops her coat to reveal a sheer snakeskin-print dress, leaving her underwear visible. She holds up a sign reading “Prada: Ban Wild-Animal Skins” while chanting, “Shame on Prada, drop wild animal skins” as staff confront her.

Prada's website shows designer bags made from python, crocodile and lizard skin for sale with the fashion giants bragging python leather has been used by Prada since its earliest collections.

Jennifer, who has been vegan for 11 years, says she was escorted from the cafe by staff around 10 minutes after beginning her eye-catching protest. Her TikTok video of the demonstration has more than 50,000 views but some have slammed her as attention seeking for her choice of skimpy attire.

The activist has hit back and claims she had to “rock the boat” to pull attention to the issue. Jennifer, from Wandsworth, south London, said: “It's such an Instagrammable place that everyone had their phones out already. We thought it was perfect for a disruption to call on the brand to ban wild-animal skins. I definitely noticed that quite a few people were looking quite shocked and very intrigued as to what was going on. Of course there are a few comments in there saying “why did you have to wear a sheer dress?” or “why did you have to have so much of your skin on show?”.

“In order to get attention on these things, especially on issues that people are not generally talking about, you do need to rock the boat and shake things up and you have to do what it takes. I'm always very keen for discussion to happen in the TikTok comments whether it's negative or positive.

“A lot of people have been very very supportive. A lot of the comments are saying how impactful it was, that it was a brave thing to do to get people talking about animal rights. I am very very happy to wear this dress and a bit of fake blood if that will get attention on these animal rights issues. I think it is something that a lot of people are not aware of, that these high-fashion brands are still using the skin of wild animals. It was a gruesome protest and that's because what happens to these animals is gruesome.”

Jennifer says she told annoyed staff that she'd only leave if the Prada stopped using wild animal skins but then chose to walk out of her own accord. The activist moved from her hometown of Edinburgh to London 10 years ago and currently works for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Her video has racked up more than 50,000 views on TikTok with users split over whether it was a worthwhile protest or an 'attention-seeking' mission.

One user commented: “I don't think the see-through dress was necessary to your cause. Seems you just want attention.” Another agreed and said: “The camera stare and the music? Like what has that song got to do with animals. Why do you have to wear something see through? Clearly an attention-seeker and not serious.”

However, one said: “You have a lot of courage. Thank you for trying.” A second wrote: “Good for you!! That takes guts.” A third commented: “Brilliant work well done!”

Prada and Harrods have been contacted for comment.