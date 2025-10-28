Gmail users have been issued a warning as passwords appear to have been compromised on 183 million accounts.

The breach has left the accounts insecure. The data, which has been leaked online, is believed to include the email accounts themselves but also the passwords associated with them.

It may mean that hackers could gain entry directly to the email accounts but also all other logins that are linked to Gmail.

The breach actually occurred in April but was written about on the website Have I Been Pwned, which details data breaches so that users can be aware. The data came from a much broader hack that was aggregated from across the internet, according to the website.

Gmail users have been warned as 183 million passwords have supposed been compromised in a data breach. Photo by Adobe Stock images. | Mojahid Mottakin - stock.adobe.com

Users are able to check whether their email and password have been including in the attack by looking at the Have I Been Pwned website.

Gmail and Google Cloud have an estimated 2.5 billion users worldwide, and the company has previously urged all users to remain vigilant, monitor their accounts closely, and strengthen their security measures to reduce the risk of compromise such using password alternative like Passkeys. They have also asked users to report any phishing attacks.

Gmail users are also being encouraged to take proactive steps to strengthen the security on their accounts. Google advises users to regularly update their passwords and enable extra safeguards like two-factor authentication, which adds an additional layer of protection against intrusions.