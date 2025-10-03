A couple have been jailed for life for murdering ‘brave and resilient’ two-year-old grandson after weeks of abuse

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Ives-Griffiths was subjected to weeks of abuse at the hands of Michael Ives, 48, and his wife Kerry, 46.

The toddler was dangerously dehydrated and severely underweight, with visible marks and bruises, when he collapsed with a catastrophic head injury at his grandparents’ home in Flintshire, North Wales, in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had denied murder, but a trial at Mold Crown Court heard Ethan had been subjected to physical and emotional abuse in his grandparents’ home.

Michael and Kerry Ives, of Kingsley Road, Garden City, said “nothing” had happened to the toddler before he fainted as they watched television.

A jury convicted them both of murder and of cruelty to a child under 16.

Imposing life sentences, Mr Justice Griffiths told Michael Ives he would serve at least 23 years’ imprisonment before he could apply for parole, while his wife was jailed for a minimum of 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ethan Ives-Griffiths was a two-year-old with an independent spirit. His mother and his grandparents hit him, but when they did, he was defiant and even laughed,” the judge said.

“Even though he was only a toddler, he was a brave and resilient boy with a strong character.

North Wales Police mugshot of Kerry Ives. | North Wales Police/PA Wire

“He already had qualities which in an adult could make for greatness, but the people hitting him didn’t like the little boy standing up for himself. They decided to break him.”

Ethan’s mother, Shannon Ives, 28, of Rhes-y-Cae, near Holywell, who had been staying with her son at her parents’ home, was found guilty of causing or allowing his death and of child cruelty.

She has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said Shannon Ives knew her parents were violent as she had suffered at their hands while growing up.

“Shannon knew Ethan was not safe with her parents. She gave evidence that she saw both of them hit Ethan,” he said.

“She didn’t tell social services, she covered up what was being done. She was complicit in it.

“She knew that Ethan was emaciated, bruised all over his body and had recent injuries on his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She knew that he was painfully thin, malnourished, and dehydrated.

Michael Ives was found guilty of murdering his grandson. | North Wales Police/PA Wire

“She knew that Michael was violent and was being systematically cruel and physically abusive towards Ethan.

“She knew that Ethan could no longer walk or talk as he had walked and talked before.

“She did not cause his death but she was active in allowing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim personal statement, William Griffiths, Ethan’s father, said he would never come to terms with what happened to his son.

“I feel angry that he was taken away from me and placed with his grandparents, who then subjected him to cruel behaviour, denying him food or basic comforts, regularly being mean and nasty towards him and excluding and disciplining him for no reason,” he said.

“He must have felt so sad and alone and I feel sad that this is what his last few weeks on this earth were like.

“No child should be subjected to this behaviour by anyone, let alone people that should have loved and cared for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Griffiths said the court case had taken a huge toll on his family, but he hoped to find some comfort in the verdict.

Michael Ives carrying two-year-old Ethan Ives-Griffiths outside the family home in Garden City, Deeside. | North Wales Police/PA Wire

He added: “No one should be put through this, it’s any family’s worst nightmare to lose a child and have them taken from you, especially in such tragic circumstances.

“Ethan has been a huge loss to our lives and leaves a void that can never be replaced for anyone who met and loved him.”

Jurors were visibly upset at points during the trial, during which CCTV from the family home was played, which showed Michael Ives carrying his grandson by the top of his arm and appearing to punch him after putting him into a car seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Ethan had been placed on the child protection register, requiring him to be seen every 10 days, but when his mother last saw her social worker, on August 5, she spoke to him on the doorstep and told him Ethan was having a nap.

No one answered the door when social worker Michael Cornish went to visit in the days before Ethan’s death and a scheduled appointment with a health visitor on August 13 was cancelled.

Shannon Ives had fled domestic violence from her home in Mold in June that year, the jury was told.

Ethan Ives-Griffiths was killed by his grandparents. | North Wales Police/PA Wire

Her parents accused her of hitting her son, with Michael Ives telling the jury his daughter was “quick-tempered” and would slap Ethan a couple of times a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Shannon Ives told the court her parents were “horrible” and abused her as a child.

The court heard Ethan was made to stand with his hands on his head as a punishment when he misbehaved.

When Ethan was examined by doctors after his death, he was found to have abdominal injuries likely to have been caused by blows in the days before his collapse.

Other injuries included bruises that were consistent with grip marks on his leg and face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts said Ethan would have died of dehydration within days had he not suffered the head injury, and at the time of his death, he weighed just 10kg, the court was told.

The jury heard medical evidence that Ethan’s fatal head injury was caused by deliberate force or shaking and occurred at the time, or in the minutes before, he collapsed on the evening of August 14.

Ethan was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where he died two days later.