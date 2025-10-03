Armed robbers ransacked TV presenter Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu’s home.

New details have emerged after it was reported that TV presenter Somtochukwu "Sommie" Christelle Maduagwu, who was a 29-year-old news anchor, died during an armed robbery. During the incident, it has now emerged that Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu died after jumping from the third floor of her apartment building whilst she was faced with armed robbers ransacking her home.

According to The Sun, “The popular TV host was discovered unconscious by police officers and rushed to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

“A special investigation unit has been established to hunt down the armed robbers.”

Following Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu’s death, tributes have continued to flood in for the news anchor on her Instagram. The Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu has said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a young and promising lawyer and journalist, who tragically lost her life during a robbery incident at her residence in Abuja.

TV presenter Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu fell to her death from apartment while trying to escape robbers. Photo: sommiemaduagwu/Instagram | sommiemaduagwu/Instagram

“Somto, who at the time of her death was a news anchor with Arise TV, distinguished herself with brilliance and professionalism. Her death is not only a painful loss to her family and loved ones but also to the media community where she had already begun to make an indelible mark.

“I join His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on the call to all security agencies to thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, friends and the entire Arise TV family. May the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Arise News announced the death of their news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu on Instagram. The statement read: “TRAGIC DEATH: SOMTOCHUKWU CHRISTELLE MADUAGWU

DECEMBER 26, 1995 - SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

“It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional, supportive colleague and a friend to many.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie's parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie's voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory.

“We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”