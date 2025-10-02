A TikTok star and mum-of-two has died at the age of 28, her own mum has announced in an emotional video.

TikTok mum Jacinda Alanis Jenkis Crawford, who had two young children, has died at age 28.

Jacinda’s mum, Emily, announced the news of her daughter's untimely death in an emotional video on TikTok. In the clip, where she spoke directly to the camera and looked visibly upset, she said: “She was my only daughter. She was my only kid and now I don't have her at all”, adding that making the announcement was “the worst thing” she’d ever had to do.

She went on: “We've struggled. This has been awful. Just absolutely awful. No parent should have to go through this, ever, and I hope no parent ever does again."

She also urged Jacinda’s fans to remember good memories of her daughter. "I just want everyone to remember her for the person that she was; her big heart, her kindness . . .She was unequivocally herself all the time, and that’s one of the things that made her absolutely wonderful," she said.

She concluded her video with a plea. "So, please, please, stress, hugging your loved ones extra tight. Your kids, your grandkids, anybody because there's no pain like this one. There's none." Emily also revealed her daughter had deleted her social media pages before her death but did not say why.

Jacinda had more 200,000 followers on TikTok and ran the Harper's Haven Boutique, which sold custom T-shirts and apparel. She made her products at her shop in Kentucky, IUnited States, and solf them on online platforms like Etsy. The business was named after Jacinda’s daughter Harper.

Many of the late star’s loved ones and fans have left tributes to her online. One said: “I didn't know her but she seemed like such a kind person!! I really enjoyed watching her daily.” Another penned: “She was a beautiful person and so down to earth. She will truly be missed in the tik tok community. I’m so sorry for your loss. Please hug those babies for us tik tok mamas. My heart is heavy for all of you.”

Her elder relative Courtney Jenkins wrote about her childhood with Jacinda on Facebook. "While some things are uncertain, and we will forever question how we could have changed the last few years, two things are for certain, she loved her babies & the boys loved their 'Cindy’.

She went on: “I taught her how to dive, I got her ready for dates and dances, we got senior pictures, we raised babies together, we stayed up all night talking, we planned birthday parties, we took road trips that usually resulted in coming home with puppies. Jacinda gave me one of my greatest blessings, my Winnie, we fought, we did it all. I will forever question how I could have done more."

An old friend, Cari Atherton, wrote on TikTok: “ So many of my childhood memories involve her in my grams backyard, in the pool, building forts, and lining up every webkinz we owned on the picnic tables. Even after we went seperate ways I’ve always been a background follower.

“I’m so sorry you’re all dealing with this, my heart is so sad for her babies and for all the people that had a bigger role in her life. I hope you all find peace in knowing that there were way more people supporting and rooting for her, even if it was silently in the background, than not.”

Jacinda died on Sunday (September 28). She would have turned 29 on November 20. The star gained a TikTok following of more than 200,000 people thanks to her upbeat videoes, which often included her children. Her bio reads: “Chaos momma with some sass.”

Her cause of death is unknown, but Emily said in her TikTok video that “the worst thing possible thing that could have happened to her” had happened. She did not elaborate on what she meant by that, but added “there’s no blame to be made and no questions that need to be answered right now.”

In another video, she asked people to stop spreading rumours and speculating about the cause of her daughter’s death when they weren’t there and don’t know the truth. She added: “There are people that were there [and] there are images that will never ever go away.”

The grieving mum later returned to TikTok to say that speculation Jacinda had taken her own life was “completely false”, but repeated again that she would not answer questions about the circumstances of her daughter’s death because it was “none of anybody’s business”.

* If you would like to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.