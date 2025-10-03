Jennifer Nicole Rivas had over 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Jennifer Nicole Rivas, who was 21, has been found dead inside her home. As well as presenting on Honduran channel CHTV, she was also studying journalism. The TikTok star had 110.7K followers and a statement about her death has been posted on the Instagram page for EL SHOWSERO TV.

Gazú Bbx, the host of the show, wrote: “With deep sorrow, from El Showsero TV and the whole team of El Eventazo: Pickle War, we mourn the irreparable loss of our beloved participant Jennifer Rivas, from the Los del Barrio team. 🕊️

“A person full of energy and enthusiasm who left a mark on every moment shared.

Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. 🫂”

TV presenter and TikTok star Jennifer Nicole Rivas has been found dead inside her home. Photo: iamjenirivas_/Instagram | iamjenirivas_/Instagram

In response to the post, one fan wrote: “How sad, may God comfort the pain of his loved ones 🙏🏼,” whilst another said: “rest in peace 😔🕊️.”

Hoy Mismo reported that “Her death is attributed to complications from the epilepsy she had suffered from since childhood.”

Broadcaster TNN Waldivisión paid tribute to Jennfier Nicole Rivas on their Instagram and wrote: “The TNN Waldivision family stands in solidarity and expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Jenifer Rivas, a young anchor and content creator who started her path in communication by presenting international news and music on The Music Song Here.

“Subsequently, she joined the Los Venados HN team and later became part of our channel as a fellow and professional practitioner, always standing out for her talent, charisma and dedication.”

Jennifer Nicole Rivas had 16.3K followers on Instagram. She last shared a photograph of herself playing pickleball two days ago and the caption read: “Getting ready 💪🏻😮 💨😏🥰😘.” Three days ago, she shared a black and white photograph of herself and in response, one fan wrote: “Beautiful memories she left us, fly high,” whilst another said: “In this photo you looked very beautiful but you look so sad. Rest in peace Jenni.”