If you happened to be in Newcastle this weekend, and specifically near Greggs Gosforth bakery, you would have been treated to a drone display by the company in honour of the return of their Festive Bake. A “NASA inspired launch” with 500 SKYMAGIC drones was seen at Greggs northeast based headquarters. According to Greggs, “In the 8-minute drone light show, measuring twice the size of Big Ben, and ten times the height of The Angel of the North, a Greggs-inspired space rocket launched into the galaxy from Greggs’ Gosforth Bakery - taking an intergalactic route through the Greggs universe, passing classic menu favourites such as the iconic Sausage Roll and Sugar Strand Doughnut, with a smattering of celestial sprinkles.”