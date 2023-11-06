When is Greggs Festive Bake back for Christmas 2023?
Greggs released their Festive Bake return date in drone display in Newcastle
If you happened to be in Newcastle this weekend, and specifically near Greggs Gosforth bakery, you would have been treated to a drone display by the company in honour of the return of their Festive Bake. A “NASA inspired launch” with 500 SKYMAGIC drones was seen at Greggs northeast based headquarters. According to Greggs, “In the 8-minute drone light show, measuring twice the size of Big Ben, and ten times the height of The Angel of the North, a Greggs-inspired space rocket launched into the galaxy from Greggs’ Gosforth Bakery - taking an intergalactic route through the Greggs universe, passing classic menu favourites such as the iconic Sausage Roll and Sugar Strand Doughnut, with a smattering of celestial sprinkles.”
Fans were quick to share their reactions to the event on X, formerly known as Twitter. One said: “Well I was expecting to see fireworks in the sky this weekend, BUT NOT A FLYING ROLL, SAUSAGE AND A DOUGHNUT!?!?!?” whilst another said:”Is this what we think it is @GreggsOfficial”
The Festive Bake is available in Greggs shops nationwide on Thursday 9th November.