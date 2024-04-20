Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fire on Friday night caused damage to a historic pub in south-west London, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Burn Bullock pub in Mitcham around 7:30 pm after receiving reports of a fire at the London Road location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heritage-listed pub, which has been closed for over a decade, required the response of emergency teams from Norbury, Wimbledon, and Tooting, involving 12 fire engines.

Approximately 80 firefighters worked at the scene, but despite their efforts, the fire service reported that the blaze caused significant damage to the building.

The fire affected half of the ground, first, and second floors of the structure, and the roof of the now-abandoned pub was also destroyed.

Four men were assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eyewitness, Amzy, an 18-year-old university student who lives near the pub, described the scene to the PA news agency: "I was driving back from Costco along Madeira Road when I saw police had blocked off the connecting road to Cricket Green, and there was heavy traffic as all the cars were turning around."

Amzy continued: "When I got a closer look at the pub on fire, it seemed like the roof timbers were visible on the side of the building. As an architecture student, I appreciated the old-style pub and was dismayed to see it burning."

Amzy noted seeing flames coming from the building, which looked as if it had been burning for some time, while firefighters worked with hoses to extinguish the flames.

"I felt quite distraught to witness such a valued historic building consumed by fire, and I'm sure many others share my sentiment," Amzy added.