Holiday proposal almost ruined as a thief tries to steal phone

A man’s holiday engagement was almost ruined when a thief tried to swipe his phone as he proposed - the day after he'd been warned to watch out for pickpockets.

Charlie Bullock popped the question to his girlfriend Hannah Mcnaghten, 26, in front of the Arc De Triomf in Barcelona, Spain, on December 15. But when the mum-of-one said 'yes' and the duo embraced in a hug, a thief attempted to steal Charlie's phone from a bench where he set up his device to capture the romantic moment.

Heartwarming footage shows the 30-year-old going down on one knee to ask Hannah to marry him as onlookers smile and praise the happy couple. But as the couple embrace, a man appears to try and snatch the telecom engineer's phone in the middle of the recording. Fortunately after his fiancée shouted at the man, the thief handed his phone back to Charlie in a bid to apologise instead of running off with it.

The semi-professional football referee said he would have been devastated if they had lost their proposal footage and almost felt like thanking the criminal when he gave him his phone back. The irony is that Charlie says Hannah had only warned him the day before that Barcelona is supposed to be rife with pickpockets but he had brushed it off as something he had never seen. Since the incident, Charlie is now warning other tourists to be careful with their belongings when travelling abroad.

Charlie, from Newbury in Berkshire, said: “I asked her to marry me and then I noticed that there were a few guys to my left smiling and people were clapping behind us. Everyone was looking at us and then she said yes. I was really pleased. I had my back to the phone so Hannah noticed the man first. She saw him come past her as we were cuddling and out of the corner of her eye she saw him go for the phone.

“She said ‘oi’ and I turned round and within a split second he gave me back my phone. It would have been devastating to lose the phone because of the proposal video on it. I have been to Barcelona quite a few times and really love the place. I have been warned about pick pocketing but never had it done to me or seen it. The day before I proposed my partner asked me about pick pocketing in Barcelona and said isn't it rife for it and I told her I had never seen it.

“It was weird how the day after I put my phone down on a bench and it nearly happened. These days you've just got to be careful haven't you. What I couldn't understand is when I heard my partner say ‘oi’, within a split second he handed the phone back. It was the weirdest thing. Once I realised what was going on I thought he would run but he handed the phone back as if to say, I'm really sorry for what I've done.

It was a real contrast of emotions from realising what was happening to him giving me the phone back, I was almost thanking him. I shouldn't have been thanking him.”

Hannah and Charlie had been together for a year-and-a-half when he popped the question and now plan to get married in a couple of years' time.

Hannah, from Newbury in Berkshire, said: “I didn't expect Charlie to propose. I was in shock. I first spotted the thief as I was giving Charlie a hug. I can't describe him but I remember he had a cap on and his hood over the cap. My thoughts were just to get the phone back. I would have been devastated if it had got stolen.”