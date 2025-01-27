Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International Holocaust Memorial Day 2024 remembers the genocide of Europe’s Jews in the Second World War - and the killings of other groups in more recent years.

Some 6m Jews are believed to have been killed by the Nazi regime in Germany. Holocaust Memorial Day is a time to commemorate them, but also to remember the victims of more recent atrocities such as killings in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur in Sudan.

Survivors of the Nazi's Auschwitz-Birkenau camp are led through its infamous gate in 1945 following its liberation by Soviet troops | Wojtek Laski/Getty Images

Why is Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27?

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked on January 27 each year because that is the date of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp. Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp of the Second World War - it operated for five years and about 1.1 million people died in the camp, many of whom were gassed.

Around one million of the victims were Jews, making the camp responsible for the deaths of around one sixth of all Jews who died in the Holocaust. The camp was liberated by the Russian Army on January 27 1945, although most of those being held at the camp had been removed on a forced death mark prior to liberation.

Around 7,000 prisoners were left behind at the camp as the Nazis in charge fled the Russian advance. The Russians worked with the Polish Red Cross to help the survivors, most of whom were seriously ill due to their maltreatment at the camp.

Also found at Auschwitz was grim evidence of the Nazi war crimes, including more than seven tonnes of human hair, hundreds of thousands of items of women's and men’s clothing, and 648 corpses.

The first International Holocaust Remembrance Day was officially held in 2006, and the event has been observed every year since, but the event has been recognised in the UK since 2001.

A group of child survivors at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp, on the day of its liberation by the Red Army, January 27, 1945 | Alexander Vorontsov/Getty Images

What is happening this year?

This Holocaust Memorial Day has a special significance as it marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as well as the 30th anniversary of genocide in Bosnia.

It has been given the theme “For a better future”, as organisers have warned that the October 7 terror attacks in Israel and subsequent war against Gaza have heightened global tensions.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust has said: “Antisemitism (anti-Jewish hatred) has increased significantly in the UK and globally following the 7 October attacks in Israel by Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza. Extremists are exploiting the situation to stir up anti-Muslim hatred in the UK. Many UK communities are feeling vulnerable, with hostility and suspicion of others rising. We hope that HMD 2025 can be an opportunity for people to come together, learn both from and about the past, and take actions to make a better future for all.

“There are many things we can all do to create a better future. We can speak up against Holocaust and genocide denial and distortion; we can challenge prejudice; we can encourage others to learn about the Holocaust and more recent genocides.”

What is genocide?

There are arguments about the exact definition of genocide but it can be accepted to mean violence that is targeted at individuals and groups because of their membership of a group - whether ethic or religious - with the aim of the destruction and eradication of a people.

The Holocaust Day Memorial Trust has said: “Whilst racism and hatred do not always lead to genocide, all genocides begin with insidious stages including propaganda, ‘othering’ and dehumanisation. Learning about the Holocaust and more recent genocides can help us all to identify the warning signs in the world around us.

“The Holocaust was the attempt by the Nazis and their collaborators to destroy all Jewish people in Europe. It took place across 22 different countries with the active participation of some of the citizens of those countries. Building upon centuries of antisemitism (anti-Jewish hatred), persecution of Jewish people began as soon as the Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933. Classification, dividing people into ‘us’ and ‘them’ followed with the Nuremberg laws which discriminated against Jews, stripping them of their German citizenship. They were forced to wear yellow stars, a visual manifestation of the hatred which escalated to dehumanisation, polarisation, persecution. Ultimately it led to the extermination of 6 million Jewish people.”

What has the Holocaust Memorial Trust said?

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust said: “This year, on Holocaust Memorial Day, we come together to mark 80 years since the liberation of the extermination and concentration camps of Europe. We remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators and we honour those who survived and rebuilt their lives after enduring unimaginable horrors.

“The images and accounts that emerged at liberation revealed the full scale of the Nazis' attempt to annihilate the Jewish people and this gave rise to the enduring call 'Never Again.' This phrase embodies the hope that the Holocaust would serve as a stark warning to future generations of the consequences of unchecked hatred and antisemitism.

“As we mark this significant anniversary, the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever. With survivors becoming fewer and frailer, and with antisemitism continuing to surge across the world – we must all commit to remembering the six million Jewish victims and must take action to ensure anti-Jewish racism is never again allowed to thrive."

What events are happening for Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 in the UK?

There are events across the country to mark the day, and a vigil will be held in individual homes at 8pm today, as people can place a candle in their window at 8pm as a gesture to remember those who were murdered and stand against prejudice and hatred.

BBC1 is screening a commemoration between 7pm and 8pm tonight, at which survivors and VIPs will mark Holocaust Memorial Day, using music, readings and personal testimony to remember the 6m Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust, as well as other victims of Nazi persecution.

It also pays tribute to those murdered in the genocide in Bosnia 30 years ago and in other more recent genocides. Those taking part include cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra and Rob Rinder. The service will be presented by Reeta Chakrabarti.