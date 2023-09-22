Project Redwood reportedly involves discussion to cutback - once again - the initial plans for HS2

For more than a decade we've heard plans for a new UK high-speed rail be mentioned by politicians. Opinions on the project may vary - and continually rising costs have led to doubt some to question whether it would ever be a reality.

But works on HS2 did start around six years ago and we've seen the budget for the project rise ever since. The initial figure for the project in 2012 was £32.7bn, £56bn in 2015 and then an independent review in 2020 found it could cost as much as £107.7bn in total.

Earlier this year, an infrastructure watchdog also said the project is 'unachievable'.

While works to better connect London with the West Midlands - Phase One - is already underway and planned to be completed between 2029 and 2033, works on the second phase have not progressed as quickly.

This week, Prime Minster Rishi Sunak refused to guarantee that HS2 will ever connect up to Manchester - as originally planned - meaning the northern leg of the project could be scrapped.

The Independent reported that he and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been in discussions about a proposal to make major cutbacks, with the secret talks codenamed “Project Redwood”.

An aerial view of the groundworks construction of the HS2 high speed rail network progresses around the A38 dual-carriageway near Streethay on January 27, 2023 in Lichfield (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen what exactly the future holds for HS2 and how far it will run, despite the project already taking shape. Here's a look back at key dates from the project and how it all began.

When did HS2 start and key dates?

2007: HS1 - the high-speed rail that runs between St Pancras International, London, and the Channel Tunnel - opens and attention quickly turns to similar projects.

2009: Plans were first mooted by Gordon Brown and his government.

2010: Initial plans were published for routes between London and Birmingham which could be extended to Manchester and Leeds.

2012: The project was then given the green-light and a bill was introduced to parliament the following year.

2016: The National Audit Office first warned that the project was looking like it would take longer to complete than suggested and that there was potential for it to go over budget. This resulted in the HS2 chief executive resigning months later.

2017: The project became a reality when it received royal ascent. This was the year work began.

2019: The Conservative Government commissioned a review into whether the project should continue. Reports and reviews since then have been both published and leaked with claims that the project will be delayed and over budget.

2020: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson recommits to the project after another review.

2020: In the same year, a decision was made to scrap the eastern leg of the HS2 addition beyond Birmingham, with the Leeds leg of the extension set to be replaced by a different rail plan.

Future key dates

December 2026: High-speed trains between London and Birmingham were due to begin running by this date, but HS2 Ltd now admits this is "not viable".

2027: Phase 2a from Birmingham to Crewe was due to open this year, but that is also subject to delay.