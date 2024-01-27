Huge blaze has broken out in four-storey building in Liverpool

Twelve fire engines rushed to a four-storey building in Liverpool after a large fire broke out. The incident took place at a building in Fox Street in the city and the fire broke out at 14:20 GMT. Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated because of the blaze and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the building was in danger of collapsing.

As Everton played Luton Town in their FA Cup tie, plumes of smoke could be seen over Goodison Park, as well as from across the River Mersey in Wirral. At the time of writing, police have told people to avoid the area and local residents have been told to make sure their windows and doors are shut.