People thought to be migrants scramble onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Hundreds of migrants are thought to have crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday.

At least six boats left France in the first attempted crossings to reach the UK in a week.

French police officers watched as migrants, including children, boarded at a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk, in the morning.

Authorities were then pictured escorting the boats.

France has agreed to change its rules so police can prevent people in the water from getting on to boats, but this has not yet come into effect, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said in recent weeks.

She has been urging the French to make the changes so their maritime forces can intervene in shallow waters as soon as possible, it is understood.

A Home Office source said: “We have developed strong co-operation with the French and it is important that they have agreed to disrupt these boats once they’re in the water – and not just on the shore.

“This vital step now needs to be operationalised to protect border security and save lives.”

The coastguard reportedly issued an appeal for fishing boats to assist a yacht and kayaks in trouble in the Channel as it responded to small boats.

Co-ordinating multiple simultaneous incidents is “not unusual”, the coastguard said, stressing that “at no time was public safety compromised”.

“In line with standard procedure, coastguard operations centres may contact vessels in the vicinity of an incident, including fishing boats, to provide assistance if they are best placed to help, regardless of other ongoing operations.

“This is routine practice and does not indicate an absence of search and rescue assets.”

The highest number of arrivals recorded on a single day so far this year was 825 on May 21.

This year is on course to set a record for Channel crossings, with more than 13,000 people having arrived so far, up 30% on this point last year, according to analysis of the data by the PA news agency.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has pledged to crack down on small boat crossings including with measures targeting smuggling gangs.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die as long as they pay, and we will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.

“That is why this Government has put together a serious plan to take down these networks at every stage.

“Through international intelligence sharing under our Border Security Command, enhanced enforcement operations in northern France and tougher legislation in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, we are strengthening international partnerships and boosting our ability to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs whilst strengthening the security of our borders.”

The Home Secretary previously said gangs have been taking advantage of a higher number of calm weather days to make the journey.

UK temperatures hit 26C on Saturday, wrapping up the sunniest spring on record.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said boats were “flooding the channel”, with Border Force “stretched beyond breaking point, and even fishing vessels drafted in because our maritime rescue services are overwhelmed”.

“A nation reduced to chaos on the high seas while Keir Starmer hides behind platitudes and process.

“Labour has completely lost control of our borders. Their pledge to smash gangs in tatters. They scrapped the Rwanda deterrent before it even began and now the boats won’t stop coming.

“So far, this is already the worst year on record. Labour have failed on every front, and Britain is paying the price. This is a day of shame for Labour.”