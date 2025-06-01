The M5 is now full reopen after the terrible tragedy | Google Maps

A major motorway has now fully reopened after a terrible tragedy killed three people and left another fighting for life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two adults and a teenager have died in the car crash on the M5 in south Gloucestershire while a second child suffered serious injuries.

A white BMW was involved in a single-vehicle collision at around 9pm on Friday when it left the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and the Michaelwood services, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M5 was initially closed in both directions between junctions 14 and 13, but the southbound side was reopened late on Saturday morning followed by two lanes of the northbound carriageway in the afternoon – although the entry slip road at junction 14 remains shut.

The two adults, in their 40s, and teenager who were travelling in the car have died from their injuries while the second child has been taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Inspector Mark Vicary, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the child in hospital and loved ones who have received the most awful news overnight.

“A specially-trained officer will provide them with support at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services have worked throughout the night at what has proved to be a very complex scene. They have worked diligently and professionally to try to save life in the most tragic of circumstances.”

He said road closures were “necessary” to complete the work to recover the vehicle and that the motorway would be reopened only once deemed safe by National Highways.

“We appreciate this closure is causing delays and disruption to the public, particularly at the end of the half-term break,” Mr Vicary said.

“But given the severity of this distressing incident, we hope the public can understand the reasons why this is necessary and ask them to consider alternative travel plans.”

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact police online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225151145.