Ice cream for all - why food intolerances can’t stop ice cream lovers this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite a severe lack of ice cream weather so far this summer - this Sunday is in fact National Ice Cream Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with up to 20 percent of the nation lactose intolerant, and mums and dads trying to cut back on sugary treats for their little ones, for many ice cream is a no-go.

Reduced sugar and dairy free diets are no longer fringe choices, says Marta Díaz, CEO of Yolé, makers of zero dairy and zero sugar added ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the UK, 1 in 5 people live with a chronic gut condition, like IBS and IBD. These conditions can be triggered by dairy and high sugar foods, and indulgent, treat food very often falls into this category. This means to eat a healthier diet, people are forced to deny themselves their favourite treats, which often makes this way of living and eating feel less sustainable.

Yolé Bubble Waffle

“Having alternative options in the dessert category that are plant based and no artificial sugars offers people with a focus on maintaining a healthy gut a great alternative. They can still indulge and enjoy an ice cream, but without any of the negative effects they usually experience. It’s great that we are seeing more of these alternatives available now.”

Yolé ice cream has zero dairy and zero sugar added, meaning it is suitable for those that are lactose intolerant, gluten free and people following a halal diet*. On top of that, it is suitable for anyone looking for a low sugar, low calorie ice cream, including little ice cream lovers (although we can’t promise what toppings, crunches and sauces they will choose!).

So this National Ice Cream Day Yolé is encouraging ice cream lovers to try their zero dairy, zero sugar added ice cream. And to celebrate Yolé has just launched its newest peanut butter flavoured ice cream in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marta said the food tech team dedicated years to achieving the Yolé dream. “We always felt it was within our reach, this zero dairy, zero sugar added ice cream without compromising superior taste, but it was not easy to create a tasty product that consumers loved as the passion for ice cream is so great.

Yolé's zero dairy zero sugar added chocolate ice cream

“Our dedicated team spent years developing our signature zero sugar added ice cream and frozen yoghurt, followed by the development of zero dairy, zero sugar added ice cream. It was our goal that this would be suitable for everyone, lactose intolerant, vegan, gluten free and those who follow a halal diet.

“The taste and texture was always our main challenge, but after many returns to the drawing board we achieved our goal. And our ice cream is now enjoyed across the globe.”

With six locations across London, Yolé is a relative newcomer to the UK dessert scene. But with stores across 20 ice cream loving nations, they know a thing or two about ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, for those who don’t love ice cream (we can’t believe it either), they also offer zero sugar added frozen yoghurt.

Served in store or to your home, there are a variety of ways to enjoy it to your own taste, from the layered Yolé Ibiza, with your choice of fruit, crunch and either ice cream or yoghurt to the Yolé Mango Boba, a delicious blend of fresh mango and mango sauce made with an ice cream or frozen yoghurt base.

The stores are located at Covent Garden, Shaftsbury Avenue, Shoreditch, Canary Wharf, Westfield London, and Lakeside Shopping Centre in West Thurrock.

Prices start at £5.45 for a small cup and £6.45 for a signature Yolé Ibiza.

For more information on Yolé, please visit yole.com.