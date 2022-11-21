At least 162 people have been killed after an earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java

A shallow earthquake has hit Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds with fears the casualty figures could rise. The magnitude 5.6 earthquake has wounded around 700 people with evacuation efforts being hampered by landslides in some places.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 6.2 miles, which caused landslides across the region. Police urged the public to avoid or not to pass through the Puncak Bogor Route due to debris on the roads and it was reported that more than 300 homes were damaged or destroyed. As many as 25 aftershocks were recorded in two hours after the quake, according to the weather and geophysics agency BMKG.

Herman Suherman, a district official from Cianjur, told Kompas TV : "I’m still treating people who are sick or injured. This is overwhelming. I’ve divided the tasks of the Head of Police, Dandim. I’m at the hospital treating sick people”. He added that out of the hundreds of residents who were injured, as many as 70% of them were considered serious.

What happened in Java today?

The earthquake struck at around 1:21PM. local time, according to local officials. Suherman said that the quake was felt as far away as Singapore. He added that electricity was down in the area and disrupting communications efforts and that people in the area of Cugenang were unable to be evacuated because of a landslide blocking access.

Indonesia earthquake 2022 location

Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati said: "So what just happened was in a position around Sukabumi-Cianjur, around that area and it was an earthquake caused by a shear fault with a magnitude of 5.6”.

She added: "It is suspected that this is a movement from the Cimandiri Fault, so it is moving again”. Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation of more than 270 million people, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

Foreign tourists look at damage caused by a tsunami in Phuket island, southern of Thailand, 26 December 2004

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

How many people died?

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil confirmed 162 deaths from the quake, the majority of whom were children. The earthquake struck around 75km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta. District official Suherman emphasised that currently his team required a lot of orthopaedic doctors and other medical personnel due to the severity of the injuries.

When was the last major earthquake in Indonesia?

In February 2022, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. Tremors were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore. In January 2021, at least 105 people died and nearly 6,500 were injured in West Sulawesi province following a major earthquake of similar magnitude.

Indonesia earthquakes statistics