Adam Mosseri, who has been head of Instagram since 2018, is set to move to London to grow the presence of the app in the UK

The Head of Instagram has addressed the three latest controversial updates to the social media platform

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, is planning a move to London to help grow the presence of the social media app in the UK.

His relocation comes amid backlash about the recent changes to the app, with the Kardashians among the celebrities who’ve posted “Make Instagram Instagram Again” on their story.

The photo sharing platform is also in a battle with TikTok, which has gotten increasingly popular over the last few years - especially for younger viewers.

Adam’s move will see the London office expand well past its current 4000 employees, making it Instagram’s biggest engineering base.

The move could also be to cut spending for the company as engineer salaries in London are on average £40,583 a year, according to Glassdoor , which is almost three times less than the average San Francisco salary.

Glassdoor claims the average software engineer salary in San Francisco is $135,464, which is equivalent to around £111,341.

Adam Mosseri is 39-years-old and lives in San Francisco.

He attended New York University to study media and information design.

He is known for being the founder of Instagram.

He shares three children with his wife Monica.

His net worth is $120 million (around £99 million)

Adam was born in New York City on 23 January 1983.

He was raised in a Jewish family in Chappaqua, New York.

He attended Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University - which he graduated from in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in media and information design.

While studying at New York University, Adam started his own business, Blank Mosseri.

Blank Mosseri was a design consultancy focused on graphic, interaction, and exhibition design - with offices in New York and San Francisco.

In 2007, he joined TokBox as the company’s first designer.

A year later, in 2008, Adam became the product designer for Facebook and went on to become the product design manager. By 2012, he was the design director for the company’s mobile apps.

From 2012 to 2016, he oversaw Facebook’s News Feed section, and from 2016 to May 2018 he served as vice president of product.

In 2016, after the presidential election, Adam took it upon himself to become the spokesperson for Facebook’s stance on "fake news.

Adam was named Instagram’s vice president of product in May 2018, and in October that year Facebook announced that he would be the new head of Instagram.

This came after the resignation of the app’s founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in September 2018.

In 2020, he was listed on Fortune’s ‘40 Under 40’ list in the Tech category.

His Money: Adam’s net worth is $120 million (around £99 million), according to Exact Net Worth .

Connections

Adam has worked closely alongside Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg throughout his career.

Adam also has connections to TikToker and Youtuber Lonnie, known as lonnieiiv. They were recently pictured together in Los Angeles at a creator event.

Content creator, Adam Waheed, was also at the same event.

Known as adamw, he is famed for his funny videos on Youtube, TikTok and Instagram.

His Relationships: Adam married his wife Monica in 2013, and they have since had three sons.

The Mosseri family are local philanthropists who work with causes such as the Shanti Project.

The Shanti Project aims to give people who are suffering with life-threatening conditions - such as HIV and cancer - support and guidance.