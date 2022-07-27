Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians lead fury over Instagram’s latest update as Adam Mosseri responds to the backlash

The Head of Instagram has addressed the three latest controversial updates to the social media platform

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has taken to his social media platforms to share an update about the latest changes to Instagram.

The recent update has seen huge changes to the platforms interface, including a full-screen mode and prioritising recommended videos over users following accounts.

Instagram users have had a heated response, with a viral petition to “Make Instagram Instagram Again” receiving almost 200,000 signatures.

In his video, Mosseri addresses the shift to video content, with backlash in the comments from influencers such as Chrissy Teigen who replied to the video on twitter saying: “we don’t wanna make videos Adam lol”.

The Kardashians have also spoken publicly against the update, with Kylie and Kim sharing the “Make Instagram Instagram Again” post to their followers.

Make-up influencer James Charles commented on Mosseri’s instagram post of the video saying: “The reason there’s so much growth for video is because we are being FORCED to post video.

“The performance of our photos has tanked more than 90% so creators are switching to video not because they want to, but because we’re being told that it’s the only chance to grow.”

Both Kim and Kylie Jenner have shared their opinons on the new Instagram update

Who is Adam Mosseri?

Adam Mosseri is an American businessman who is currently the Head of Instagram.

Mosseri worked his way up through Facebook, where he started in 2008 as a Product Designer before eventually becoming an executive.

Following the 2016 presidential election in America, Adam Mosseri was very vocal about Facebook being used for “fake news” and spoke openly about the site’s role in providing trustworthy news.

In 2020, Mosseri was named in Fortune’s 40 under 40 list for his role at the social media platform, Instagram.

Adam Mosseri was born on January 23 1983

He has been married to his wife Monica since 2013

The couple have three boys together

His estimated net worth is $120 million

What did Adam Mosseri say about the instagram update?

In the two minute and 27 second video shared to his social media, Adam Mosseri discussed the three main areas of concern regarding the new Instagram updates, saying “there’s a lot going on on Instagram right now”.

When talking about the interface changes, giving the platform a look very similar to TikTok with a full screen feed, Mosseri said that “it is a test”.

The full screen trial has only been sent to a small percentage of Instagram users, with the Head of the social media site saying that he hopes this will be a “more fun and engaging experience”.

When addressing concerns around the move to videos, Mosseri said that the platform will “continue to support photos” but says that he believes “more and more of Instagram will become video overtime”.

The final issue raised in his social media video was the rise in recommended posts in users’ feeds.

Adam Mosseri said that the idea behind this feature is “to help you discover new and interesting things on Instagram that you may not know even exist”. He also explained to users how they can get around this feature.

Connections

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is the co-founder of social media platform

Mark Zuckerberg is an American media and internet entrepreneur, who is most known for co-founding Facebook.

Zuckerbeg is also a big philanthropist and is using some of his wealth to try and prevent or cure all diseases.

Kevin Systrom

Kevin Systrom is the co-founder of social media platform Instagram.

The American computer programmer was named on the list of America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 in 2016.

Mike Krieger

Mike Krieger is a Brazilian-American entrepreneur and businessman who co-founded Instagram.

Krieger served as the social media platform’s Chief Technology Officer, where he helped grow the site from a few million to one billion active monthly users.

Adam Mosseri personal life

Adam Mosseri has been married to his wife Monica since 2013.

The couple have three sons, Nico (eight), Blaise (six) and Elio (three).