Since embracing her postpartum body, Natalie Alexis Lee has racked up over 115,000 Instagram followers by using her platform to “challenge societal norms”

Instagram has been flooded with influencers using their platforms to support the growing body positvity movement.

Among them is Natalie Alexis Lee, who has racked up over 115,000 followers on her account StyleMeSunday.

Natalie, who has been using the platform since 2012, has grown her audience while working on “a liberating journey to challenge societal norms with honesty and disruption”.

She recently shared a video of her hands grabbing and squeezing her tummy with the caption: “Showing your body on social media ain’t for everyone.

“But I do it because research shows the more different types of bodies we see the better we feel about our own”.

The post went viral with almost 3,000 likes as fans shared it with their own followers and praised Natalie in the comment section.

One person wrote: “Thankyou for doing this. It’s helped me no end seeing all kinds of bodies ….. just helps me feel more confident that we are all different , unique , bad a** and hot as hell!”

Another said: “Yes Queen! Thank you from me and all the other women that need to see the beauty x”

A third added: “I totally appreciate that you do show your body as a gift to others. Thank you.”

When asked why she chooses share her body to empower others, Natalie told National World: “I remember looking in the mirror at my postpartum body and being utterly devastated.

“I thought no one would find me attractive ever again, as if my attractiveness was what made up the whole of my worth. I had to be part of changing the narrative.

“For myself, for my girls. And for anyone else who sees my content.”

The Instagram influencer has recently written and released a book titled Feeling Myself, which discusses how she shed her shame to find sexual freedom.

Released on June 9th, Natalie’s memoir explores womanhood and motherhood while empowering women to explore their sexuality.

Natalie Lee promoting her book - Feeling Myself: How I shed my shame to find sexual freedom and you can too

An excerpt from Feeling Myself reads: “This s*** has to change. We have been fed a very narrow concept of beauty, womanhood and motherhood, making anyone who falls outside of that feel ugly, useless and undeserving.

“I could see it now. Now I had the ability to see it from a child’s perspective - I had a new lens that wasn’t clouded by society’s rules and expectations. Of course, it still wasn’t crystal clear - I am still trying every day to unlearn the concepts I was brought up with.

“Every single day, I catch myself thinking negative thoughts about myself or others, but what I know is that those thoughts are not me, they have been unsolicitedly given to me. And if I can learn them, I can also unlearn them.

“My thoughts are not always a true reflection of my untainted soul. The one I was born with. Slowly, I am finding my way back to her again.”

Natalie has shared a variety of posts as part of the body empowerment movement, including her recent holiday posts.

Natalie is also a podcast host and public speaker, who discusses female empowerment, mental health and body confidence.

While on holiday in Greece recently, Natalie chose not to shave her underarm hair and shared the decision with her followers.

In her post, the influencer can be seen wearing a white swimming costume.

She captioned the post, writing: “Having the confidence to make up my own rules is probably the best bit about getting older. How can we teach our kids that fitting in keeps us trapped?

“This holiday I chose to not shave my underarm hair but I did shave my bikini line. Whilst this is clearly not at all radical, I would have felt too self-conscious to make these sorts of decisions for myself when I was younger. Now all I feel is free. Free to be me.

“ID: Natalie is standing by a pool overlooking a beautiful scene of land and sea. Arms up, head back and eyes closed. Wearing a white swimsuit. Underarm hair is visible, cellulite and skin texture has not been smoothed. The words NEVER FIT IN are written on the image.”