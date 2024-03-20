Users of Meta's Messenger and Instagram report outage second time in 2 weeks

Social media users have been left frustrated yet again after Meta's Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have reportedly stopped working for the second time in two weeks According to reports, the outage was first reported at around 10.45am ET, and has affected users in the UK, US, Europe and large parts of Asia.

Downdetector, which monitors online outages, says 77% of users are having trouble logging into Facebook's app, 61% have faced problems logging into the messenger app, and 84% are unable to access Instagram.

Facebook users are getting notifications claiming their accounts have been suspended or their sessions have expired, prompting them to log in again. Meanwhile, Messenger users are being displayed as unavailable to their friends. Certain users have reported the ability to send messages, but recipients are unable to respond.

Many have taken to X to vent their frustrations over the outage. One said: "Is anyone else having trouble with Facebook and Messenger? Both of mine aren't working properly yet again.. it seems to be so up and down at the moment."

Another commented that their Facebook "is not working", adding: Every one seems offline, search and stories are not visible." One person said: "My messenger is okay but my Facebook is not working right."