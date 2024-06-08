Israel rescues four hostages kidnapped in Hamas-led attack on October 7 including Noa Argamani
Israel has said it has rescued four hostages from Gaza who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on October 7.
The hostages who were kidnapped from the Nova festival by Hamas were named as: Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. A video of Noa being abducted on a motorcycle on October 7 screaming, “don’t kill me” was widely shared by media outlets.
Agramani’s mother Liora Argamani, who has stage four brain cancer had pleaded with US President Joe Biden in March, to bring her daughter home before she died. Liora said: “I am asking you, President Joe Biden, I don’t have a lot of time left in this world. It may be my last wish. I’m really begging you. Please help me.”
IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and ISA (Israel Securities Authority) officials have confirmed that the hostages have been freed in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.
In a joint statement they said: "The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and 'Yamam' forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat. They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre for further medical examinations. The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home."
About half of the hostages held in Gaza were released in a week-long ceasefire in November 2023. However, Israel says more than 130 hostages still remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead. Saturday’s (June 8) operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war began.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East next week for ceasefire negotiations. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed at least 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its figures.
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also sign up to her free weekly column in the NationalWorld newsletter bringing you the latest tv and film news every Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.