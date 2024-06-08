A picture of Noa Argamani, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza is seen placed next to pictures of other hostages. (Photo: Wikus de Wet / AFP)

Israel has said it has rescued four hostages from Gaza who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on October 7.

The hostages who were kidnapped from the Nova festival by Hamas were named as: Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. A video of Noa being abducted on a motorcycle on October 7 screaming, “don’t kill me” was widely shared by media outlets.

Agramani’s mother Liora Argamani, who has stage four brain cancer had pleaded with US President Joe Biden in March, to bring her daughter home before she died. Liora said: “I am asking you, President Joe Biden, I don’t have a lot of time left in this world. It may be my last wish. I’m really begging you. Please help me.”

IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and ISA (Israel Securities Authority) officials have confirmed that the hostages have been freed in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

In a joint statement they said: "The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and 'Yamam' forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat. They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre for further medical examinations. The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home."

About half of the hostages held in Gaza were released in a week-long ceasefire in November 2023. However, Israel says more than 130 hostages still remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead. Saturday’s (June 8) operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war began.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East next week for ceasefire negotiations. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed at least 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its figures.