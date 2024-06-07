Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A professional cycling champion has died at the age of 21 years old after being hit by a car on a training ride.

Guy Timor, a member of the Israeli national cycling team, had been due to fly to Czech Republic for a race when the tragic incident occurred. Local media reports that Mr Timor was hit was an “unlicensed drunk driver” who was trying to escape police. It comes as the cyclist was in the middle of a training ride near the Nehora interchange in Israel.

In tribute to Mr Timor, the Israel Cycling Team said in a statement on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken 💔 with the news that talented Israeli cyclist Guy Timor was killed today by an unlicensed drunk driver who was trying to escape the police. 😓

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy was a member of the Israeli national team in track and road cycling. He was killed during his final training session this morning before he was set to fly to the Czech Republic for a Grand Prix competition. Guy, may your neshama have an aliyah!”