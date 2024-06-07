Guy Timor: young Israeli pro-cyclist dies aged 21 after being hit by car on training ride
and live on Freeview channel 276
Guy Timor, a member of the Israeli national cycling team, had been due to fly to Czech Republic for a race when the tragic incident occurred. Local media reports that Mr Timor was hit was an “unlicensed drunk driver” who was trying to escape police. It comes as the cyclist was in the middle of a training ride near the Nehora interchange in Israel.
In tribute to Mr Timor, the Israel Cycling Team said in a statement on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken 💔 with the news that talented Israeli cyclist Guy Timor was killed today by an unlicensed drunk driver who was trying to escape the police. 😓
Guy was a member of the Israeli national team in track and road cycling. He was killed during his final training session this morning before he was set to fly to the Czech Republic for a Grand Prix competition. Guy, may your neshama have an aliyah!”
His coach, Tzachi Bogen said: “It’s a huge and painful loss. It’s unbelievable how in one moment, a friend was taken from us.” Mr Timor was an up-and-coming, promising cyclist, having won a silver medal at the 2024 Israeli Track Cycling Championship and silver at the Under 23s Israeli Road Cycling Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.