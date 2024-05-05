Jason Holton: Britain's 'heaviest man' dies days before 34th birthday weighing over 47 stone
Britain’s heaviest man has died just days before his 34th birthday from organ failure, his mother has said.
Jason Holton used to eat a large doner kebab for breakfast and then three portions of chicken chow mein in the afternoon, washed down with energy drinks. The 33-year-old had been housebound for eight years, in his specially reinforced bungalow, due to his 47 stone weight.
He tragically died last week when doctors were unable to stop his organs from failing. Jason was transferred from his home in Camberley to Royal Surrey County Hospital by a special ambulance working with firefighters.
He was put on kidney dialysis and an IV drip, but sadly they could not save him. He died from organ failure and obesity, a coroner said.
“He's probably had about eight lives and I thought the doctors would be able to save him again, but sadly it wasn't possible,” mum Leisa told the Sun.
“He was put on kidney dialysis and an IV drip but his kidneys weren’t working. The doctor told Jason he’d pass away within a week as his organs were failing.”
In an interview with TalkTV last year, Jason said: “I believe time's over for me in general. I'm coming up 34 now. I know I've got to try something.” He had hoped to be prescribed the weight loss jab Wegovy.
Jason began overeating as a teenager after being bullied at school. He said he thought the death of his father, when he was aged just three, also contributed to this.
He told TalkTV: “Maybe if I had my father around, maybe there would be rules set to what I'm eating and stuff to stop me putting things and stuff in my mouth.
Just eating constantly. Lamb doner meat, I had a problem with energy drinks. I just decided to get 15 of the Monster cans and drink them all in one go.”
Jason would consume 10,000 calories a day, quadruple what a man should eat. Four years ago, he collapsed and had to be airlifted out of his custom-built home by more than 30 firefighters.
He was unable to work due to health problems, and MailOnline estimated his healthcare cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds.
