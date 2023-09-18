The drugs are even reportedly being sold on the black market.

Wegovy is also known as Ozempic (Image: Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

In the past few months, the subject of weight loss medication has shot to the forefront of the medical zeitgeist.

These drugs claim to eradicate your appetite for food, and help you get the body of your dreams - which almost sounds too good to be true. In some cases, it is.

Are these weight loss drugs the real deal - or do they have significant side effects?

TV presenter Anna Richardson, best known for hosting Naked Attraction, has been investigating semaglutide drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic. She has found that some people are experiencing some significant side effects from taking weight loss medication, and that a potential black market has already reared its ugly head.

These drugs can cause side effects like nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea to pancreatitis, kidney problems and allergic reactions.

Speaking about the show, Anna said: "I meet quite a few different people throughout the film, from medical experts to people who are at different points of their skinny jab journey, and they’ve all had different experiences with it and have different reasons for taking it in the first place.

"For example, I meet Jill, who suffers from a condition that means she can’t lose weight conventionally via diet and exercise so has made the decision to take the jab.

“I also meet an NHS nurse and lifestyle blogger who decided to come off it as she experienced bad side effects. Then I meet Colleen, who lost over 10st on the jab and is now running an online support group for people considering the jab, as well as for people currently on it.”