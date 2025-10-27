Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with supporters during a visit to Ramsgate in Kent, while on the English local election campaign trail | PA

Two suspended Reform UK councillors have now been expelled from the party via email, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Kent County Councillors Bill Barrett and Robert Ford have been kicked out by email from Reform HQ which said they had “undermined” the interests of the party and brought it into “disrepute”.

Their removal comes after a leaked video of a Reform meeting saw council leader Linden Kemkaran telling members to “f****** suck it up” when they disagreed on big decisions.

With a budget of over £2.5 billion, Ms Kemkaran also called the council a “shop window” for what Reform could do if it ran the country.

Mr Barrett, representing Ashford, had been critical of the council hierarchy and was one of four councillors suspended following the leaked video.

Mr Ford, for Maidstone Rural West, was suspended after allegations of misconduct from an “unofficial complaint” from several female members of KCC staff.

A Reform spokesperson said: “Councillors Barrett and Ford have been expelled as their conduct undermined the interests of the party and brought Reform UK into disrepute.”

There have also been allegations of bullying from both members, which Reform has denied.

It said: “The party takes claims of bullying seriously. If there was any credible evidence of this we would not have hesitated to take action.”

The PA news agency has contacted Mr Barrett and Mr Ford for comment.