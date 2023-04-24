Authorities in Kenya have arrested church leader Makenzie Nthenge in connection with the bodies

Police in Kenya have found the bodies of a further 26 people that are suspected to be related to a starvation cult in the country, bringing the total number of casualties to 47. Authorities, who have been searching for bodies in a forest, have been told about shallow graves linked to a church leader, who apparently instructed his followers "to starve themselves to meet Jesus".

The 800-acre forestry at Shakahola near Malindi has been sealed off as search teams adorned in white overalls and equipped with masks continue to dig up around the nearby area in search of not just other bodies but also potential survivors. Corpses that have been found could be seen wrapped in white plastic sheeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know about the suspected starvation cult in Kenya - including what authorities have said about the incident and whether any arrests have been made.

What is the suspected Kenya starvation cult?

The suspected starvation cult in Kenya is reportedly held from the Good News International Church and is led by Makenzie Nthenge.

The aim of the group is for its followers to starve themselves, which includes not just refusing food but also not drinking water, so they can "meet Jesus". One church member has been taken in by emergency services, but they are not accepting first aid or any further support despite visibly showing physical distress from their forced starvation, instead wanting to continue fasting until death.

What have authorities said about the Kenya cult?

Head of criminal investigations in Malindi, Charles Kamau told AFP in an official statement: "Today we have exhumed 26 more bodies and this brings the total number of bodies from that place to 47."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operation was launched after the first bodies were discovered last week, which has led to a full-scale investigation of the Good News International Church.

Kenya's interior minister Kithure Kindiki dubbed the incident the "Shakola forrest massacre", which he said is "the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship" in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: "While the State remains respectful of religious freedom, this horrendous blight on our consience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls, but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward."

Have there been any arrests linked to the Kenya cult?

Security personnel carry a rescued young person from the forest in Shakahola, outside the coastal town of Malindi - Credit: Getty Images

It is understood that police have arrested church leader Makenzie Nthenge, who turned himself in after two children starved to death in the custody of their own parents. Police were alerted to the pastor following a tip from members of the public which led them to raid his property, where they discovered 15 emancipated people - four of which later died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ntenge, who refused to eat or drink while in custody, has been released on bail worth 100,000 Kenyan shillings, which is around £560 or $700. Local media have also reported that six followers of the church leader have also been arrested.

How many bodies have been found linked to the Kenya cult?