The first episode of Ruby Wax's new show Castaway aired on Channel 5 as the comedian was stranded on a desert island in the depths of Madagascar

Ruby Wax saw a successful debut episode of her new Channel 5 series Castaway this weekend, as viewers praised her for being 'brilliant' and 'brave'. The show follows the comedian-turned-mental health campaigner after being left stranded on a desert island in the depths of Madagascar as she learns how to survive.

First airing on Sunday, 23 April, the 70-year-old will star in a handful of two-hour episodes as she documents her new-found life with only body cams and a handheld camera to talk to. Wax is renowned for being open about her mental health battle, recently spending time receiving treatment in a psychiatric hospital, and emotionally confessed during the first episode that she was 'out of her depth'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet after scenes aired of the Girls on Top star battling away and wielding a machete to cut down trees in order to build herself a shelter, Wax declared that "mental health people are survivors because we know what it's like to be alone".

Teasing her new show Castaway, Wax said: "If people are expecting Love Island, imagine how disappointed they're going to be. I like to do things that take me by surprise, I'm used to doing something a little hardcore. I know what it is in the beginning, it's hell but by the end you find out why you did it."

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Ruby Wax?

Wax, who is from Evanston in Illinois in the US but has lived in England since the 1970s, is an actress and writer who is best known for her roles in Girls on Top (1985), Chariots of Fire (1981), Shock Treatment (1981) among a number of others.

A strong advocate for mental health, the 70-year-old comedian was awarded an OBE in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours List in 2015.

Ruby Max had viewers in tears after the first episode of new show Ruby Max Castaway aired on Channel 5 - Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in January, Wax sparked concern amongst fans about her well-being after she shared a video of her from a hospital bed as she continued her training of how to survive on the island. The best-selling author also went on to announce her seventh book titled I'm Not As Well As I Thought I Was which hits store shelves on 11 May.

In the video Wax said: "I think it says it all. It's coming out May 11 and you can preorder it by the link on my bio. It's my new baby. This could be my most honest and raw book to date which feels good, but also a little scary.

"I do hope it might provide some reassurance and guidance for anyone else struggling with their own mental health. It's coming out May 11th and you can pre-order it now."

Who is Ruby Wax's husband Ed Bye and do they have any children?

Wax has been married to husband Ed Bye since 16 May in 1988. Ed, who is from London, is a director and producer who is known for directing the likes of Red Dwarf (1988-1999), Bottom (1991-1995) and The Vicar of Dibley (2006-2007).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much closer to home, he also worked on a number wife Ruby's shows, including Don’t Miss Wax, The Full Wax and Ruby. His father was Royal Marine Colonel Francis Clifford Edward Bye OBE.

Bye and Wax share three children together. Son Max, 35, and daughters Madeline, 33, and Marina, 30.

What is Ruby Wax's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wax is worth a total of $4 million.

How to watch Ruby Wax Castaway on TV